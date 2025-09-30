The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and People of the People's Republic of China on the occasion commemorating the 76th National Day of Independence of that Country on October 1, 2025.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to his Chinese counterpart, His Excellency Xi Jinping, President Joseph Boakai extended heartfelt Congratulations to the Government and People of the People's Republic of China on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name.

President Boakai stressed that this significant milestone reflects not only a remarkable history of resilience and progress but also the enduring legacy of culture, innovation, and determination that continues to define the Chinese People over the past 76 years, as they rise to the stature of a global leader, exemplifying unity and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

President Boakai furthered that under the distinguished leadership of H.E. Xi Jinping, China has successfully confronted challenges and embraced opportunities, foster transformative development that has improved the lives of millions and set an admirable standard on the international stage.

“As your nation observes this millstone, may it serve as an inspiration for continued prosperity, growth, and harmony among your people. I look forward to the deepening of our collaboration as we jointly uphold the principles of the United Nations and advance the cause of international peace and security”, the Liberian leader declared.

President Boakai then expressed that H.E. Xi Jinping continued to be endowed with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.