Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has accepted the resignation of Madam Nyemadi D. Pearson, Deputy Governor for Operations at the Central Bank of Liberia.  In her letter of resignation, Madam Pearson expressed thanks to President Boakai for the time she served as Deputy Governor of the CBL.  In accepting the resignation letter, the President thanked Madam Pearson for her service to the country.   

Meanwhile, President Boakai has appointed Mr. James B. Wilfred, as Acting Deputy Governor for Operations at the Central Bank of Liberia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.