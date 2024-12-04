The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has in a giant leap forward towards digital innovation and catching up with the rest of the world, launched the Ghana chip embedded passport in Accra.

The chip embedded passport embodies cutting-edge technology designed to enhance document security, safeguard national identity, and meet the stringent standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Speaking at the launch on Monday, 2nd December, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre, President Akufo-Addo noted the historic launch of the chip embedded passport as a moment that goes beyond technology or government policy.

Describing the new passport as a “statement about who we are and the journey we are on as a people” President Akufo-Addo said, the e-Passport is not just a travel document but a symbol of Ghana’s progress, resilience, and readiness to embrace the future with confidence.

He said, at its core, “the new passport is a pledge to protect the identity and dignity of every Ghanaian. With advanced biometric features securely embedded in a microchip, it is virtually impervious to tampering or forgery. This innovation is a crucial step in curbing identity theft and eliminating fraudulent access to Ghana’s travel documents.”

“The passport aligns seamlessly with global systems, ensuring that Ghanaian travelers are recognised and processed with efficiency and respect at international airports equipped with modern biometric recognition technologies. It is not just a document—it is a symbol of our credibility and global standing, he disclosed.

The new E-passports design incorporates elements of our rich cultural heritage, including Adinkra symbols such as “Fawohodie” (Freedom and Independence) and “Funtunfunefu Denkyemfunefu” (Democracy and Cooperation). These symbols remind us of the values that define us as Ghanaians—freedom, resilience and unity.

Aside this innovative endeavour, government is also introducing system-wide upgrades, including modern security document printers, an enhanced online application platform, and streamlined processes at passport offices across the country and at Ghanaian missions abroad.

President Akufo-Addo indicated with glee that, all these improvements aim to resolve long-standing challenges, including the inefficiencies and vulnerabilities that have enabled the scourge of “goro boys,” with the goal to establish a passport system that is transparent, efficient, and worthy of the trust of every Ghanaian.