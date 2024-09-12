On Thursday, 12th September 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the largest bitumen processing plant in Ghana, located in Tema, Accra.

The $40 million state-of-the-art facility is the result of a joint venture between Ghana’s GOIL PLC and Côte d'Ivoire’s Société Multinationale de Bitumes (SMB). This landmark project is set to play a transformative role in the country’s road construction sector and industrial growth, reducing reliance on bitumen imports and positioning Ghana as a key player in the West African bitumen market.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo expressed immense pride in the achievement, calling it a testament to regional cooperation and collaboration. He was joined by His Excellency Robert Beugré Mambé, Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, who represented President Alassane Ouattara, underscoring the significance of this partnership. The President emphasized that the plant is symbolic of the strong ties between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, noting that the collaboration exemplifies the power of shared vision and resources within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The GOIL/SMB Bitumen Plant has a total storage capacity of 7,500 metric tons and will process base bitumen imported from Côte d'Ivoire into high-quality polymer modified bitumen (PMB) and bitumen emulsions. These products are critical to the development of durable road infrastructure, offering enhanced performance under extreme weather conditions and heavy traffic loads. PMB, which is produced by adding polymers to standard bitumen, is known for its superior elasticity, strength, and resistance to cracking, making it ideal for use in high-stress areas such as highways and airport runways.

Bitumen emulsions, on the other hand, are used in road maintenance and construction, offering environmentally friendly solutions that reduce the need for high temperatures during application. Emulsions provide an economical and effective way of maintaining roads, sealing surfaces, and supporting infrastructure projects. The ability to produce these essential products domestically will not only improve the quality of roads in Ghana but also lower construction costs by reducing the dependence on imported bitumen.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the plant comes at a crucial time, as his government continues to make significant investments in expanding the country’s road network. “Since 2017, we have embarked on the most extensive road construction program in Ghana’s history, with over 12,000 kilometers of roads built,” he said. “This facility will complement the government’s efforts, producing the necessary volumes of polymer modified bitumen and bitumen emulsions to meet the growing demands of our infrastructure sector.”

The commissioning of the GOIL/SMB Bitumen Plant also represents a significant step forward in fostering regional integration between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. President Akufo-Addo praised the joint venture as a model for future collaborations within ECOWAS, stressing that cooperation between national companies can drive industrialization and economic development across the region. “This initiative demonstrates what we can achieve when we pool our resources, expertise, and resolve as nations,” the President remarked. “It is a symbol of how cooperation between our two nations can serve as a catalyst for regional development.”

The facility is also expected to contribute to job creation and boost Ghana’s export potential. By producing high-quality bitumen products domestically, Ghana will not only meet its local demand but also supply neighboring West African countries, generating foreign exchange earnings for the economy. The President underscored the importance of ensuring that the plant operates at the highest standards, producing bituminous products that meet international specifications. This, he said, would position Ghana as a leader in the bitumen industry in the region.

President Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to reiterate his government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for industrial ventures like the GOIL/SMB Bitumen Plant. He noted that the success of such projects is proof of the soundness of the government’s economic policies and the resilience of the Ghanaian economy, even in the face of global challenges. He also urged the Minister for Roads and Highways, Honourable Francis Asenso-Boakye, to ensure that high-quality bitumen from the GOIL/SMB plant is used in major road projects across the country.

The President commended the leadership of GOIL PLC for their continued commitment to advancing Ghana’s petroleum and energy sector. He lauded the dedication of the contractors, Orsam, as well as the workers from GOIL and SMB, for their efforts in completing the project on schedule while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about the future of industrial partnerships between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. He emphasized that the commissioning of the bitumen plant is just the beginning, with numerous opportunities for collaboration and innovation on the horizon. “This plant strengthens the foundation upon which we are building a future of self-reliance and regional integration,” the President said. “Together, we will continue to forge partnerships that benefit our peoples and promote sustainable development.”

The GOIL/SMB Bitumen Plant is a clear example of how strategic partnerships and regional cooperation can drive industrialization and create economic opportunities, making Ghana a leader in road construction and infrastructure development in West Africa.