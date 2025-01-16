Global investment firm Premier Invest will host a Deal Room during the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), taking place in Brazzaville from March 25-26, 2025. This platform provides a unique opportunity for companies to connect, negotiate and advance transactions, fostering project development and partnerships in the Republic of Congo.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, CEIF 2025 serves as the country’s premier energy investment platform. The event aims to showcase the country’s energy potential, offering insights into major projects, investment opportunities and future development priorities. With the Deal Room, the event sets out to foster strategic collaborations and investments, supporting national production goals while generating high returns for financiers.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

The Republic of Congo’s energy sector is rapidly growing, with large-scale projects and proactive regulation enticing fresh capital injection across the value chain. Upstream, energy companies are investing heavily in exploration and production. TotalEnergies announced in May 2024 that it would invest an additional $600 million in the country. The company has stakes in various assets, including the Moho-Bilondo field and the Marine XX permit. Meanwhile, Perenco acquired several oil permits from Eni in 2024 for $300 million, adding to its existing portfolio which features the Emeraude, Yombo, Likouala, Pointe Noire Grand Fond Sud and Baotou oil fields.

In the Congolese gas sector, projects like Eni's Marine XII development and Wing Wah's Bango Kayo onshore initiative highlight the potential for billion-dollar investments. Eni achieved a significant milestone in late-2023 with the export of its first LNG cargo from the Congo LNG project, with a second phase scheduled for completion by 2025. Meanwhile, the Bango Kayo project aims to produce 30 billion cubic meters of associated gas over a 25-year period.

Looking ahead, the Republic of Congo is focused on attracting additional investment in its oil and gas sector. The country plans to launch an international licensing round in Q1 2025 and is preparing to introduce its Gas Master Plan and new Gas Code in the coming months. The Gas Master Plan will provide a strategic framework for maximizing the country’s gas resources, while the Gas Code will define fiscal terms aimed at commercializing stranded assets.

The Premier Invest-led Deal Room at CEIF 2025 provides regional governments, private investors, development finance institutions and project developers with a platform to capitalize on emerging energy opportunities. Designed to foster strategic partnerships, the Deal Room facilitates meaningful engagement and deal-signing across the industry.

