Rene Awambeng, Managing Partner at investment banking and advisory firm Premier Invest, outlined Africa’s current oil and gas financing gap and strategies for unlocking global capital at the Invest in African Energy reception -organized by the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) - in London on Thursday. Last month, Premier Invest signed a milestone agreement with Shell to enable access to financing for oil and gas projects across the continent.

Under the strategic partnership, the two companies will collaborate to identify and co-finance oil and gas transactions in Africa that have the potential to generate significant returns, while creating value for local communities and economies.

“The agreement to co-finance and originate oil and gas agreements in Africa aims to drive growth in the oil and gas sector across the continent. We will work together to identify and evaluate potential opportunities in the oil and gas market and leverage our respective expertise to fund projects that have the potential for significant returns. This is a significant step forward in our commitment to support the growth of the sector,” said Awambeng.

The partnership serves to address the persistent lack of FDI on the continent – in which Africa receives only five percent of global investment – placing African countries at a disadvantage when it comes to establishing requisite infrastructure to produce refined petroleum products and increase power generation and distribution capacities. According to Awambeng, 50% of oil product consumption in Africa is met through imports, despite Africa being a net crude oil producer.

“To address these finance challenges, we have put together an African-owned and managed investment banking firm to offer a range of financial advisory services supporting clients across industry to invest in small, medium and large-sized projects… The continent lacks funds to finance its oil and gas projects, as well as needs technology to manage its oil and gas industry,” said Awambeng.