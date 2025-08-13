In celebration of Women’s Month, Smarter Mobility Africa and WiN are proud to announce a powerful and timely webinar, Powering Progress: Women, E-Mobility&Safer Transport in Africa, taking place on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.
This free, virtual event will bring together women who are leading the charge in making transport systems across Africa safer, smarter, and more inclusive. The webinar offers a unique blend of lived experience, policy innovation, and practical solutions focused on improving mobility for all.
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, 20 August 2025
- Time: 10:00 (WAT) | 11:00 (SAST) | 12:00 (EAT)
- Registration: https://apo-opa.co/3JcPAMH
- Hosted by: Smarter Mobility Africa&WiN
- Sponsored by: uYilo Electric Mobility Programme
Key Sessions and Speakers
- Women in eMobility
Edem Foli, Programme Manager, uYilo Electric Mobility Programme
Exploring women’s leadership in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and battery tech.
- SHE CAN Tool: Embedding Gender&Safety in Transport
Oluwaseun Sonoiki, Legal Counsel, LAMATA
Presenting an award-winning initiative transforming safety in public transport systems.
- Empowering Safe Transit
Tenele Ndlovu, Project Manager: Zero-Emission Buses, C40 Cities
Addressing anti-harassment strategies in the electrification of public bus fleets.
- Safety in Public Transport within the Minibus Taxi Industry
Rebecca Phala, Head of Communication, SANTACO
A focused look at improving safety in Africa’s most widely used transport mode.
Moderator: Sudeshnee Pillay, Conference Producer, Smarter Mobility Africa
Why You Should Attend
- Gain insights on inclusive innovation in e-mobility
- Learn proven strategies to improve women’s safety in transport
- Understand key dynamics in the minibus taxi industry
- Connect with leaders shaping Africa’s transport future
- Participate in live Q&A and stand a chance to win Women in Mobility prizes
This webinar forms part of the lead-up to the Smarter Mobility Africa summit, taking place in Johannesburg from 30 September to 2 October 2025. As Africa’s leading event for sustainable and inclusive mobility, the summit will continue this vital conversation on the ground.
Learn more: https://WeAreVUKA.com/mobility/sma-summitDistributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.
