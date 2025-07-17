With first oil production on the horizon in Namibia, the country is on track for rapid growth across its oil, gas and broader energy sectors. This highlights a strategic opportunity for the country’s youth, and the upcoming Youth in Oil&Gas Summit – taking place July 25-26, 2025, in Walvis Bay – seeks to position young professionals at the forefront of Namibia’s energy development.

Held under the theme Drilling into the Future: Empowering Youth in Namibia’s Oil&Gas Revolution, the second edition of the Youth in Oil&Gas Summit represents a vital platform for advancing youth-led innovation and inclusion. Offering a vibrant platform for dialogue, education and strategic collaboration, the summit provides an opportunity for meaningful engagement between youth and energy leaders, thereby positioning youth at the helm of Namibia’s energy future. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – representing the voice of the African energy sector – offers its full support and endorsement of the upcoming summit. As a strong advocate for the role youth play in the oil and gas sector, the AEC considers this a vital platform for enhancing collaboration, fostering dialogue and advancing projects.

The Youth in Oil&Gas Summit comes at a critical time for Namibia’s oil and gas industry. Having emerged as one of the world’s most promising frontiers, the country has witnessed a series of exploration success across its offshore market in recent years. The country is on track for first oil production by 2029, led by the TotalEnergies-operated Venus field, which anticipates a final investment decision in 2026. Other projects such as the Galp-led Mopane development are also driving this production timeline. The company has made a string of discoveries at its exploration wells at the Mopane field – situated in PEL 93 -, with the latest made in February 2025. These discoveries have revealed the potential of over 10 billion barrels of oil.

Additional exploration campaigns in the Orange basin include in PEL 85, where energy company Rhino Resources is exploring. Energy services firm Halliburton announced the delivery of two exploration wells at Block 2914 in PEL 85 in May 2025. This follows a discovery made by Rhino Resources at the Capricornus-1X well in April 2025 and the confirmation of a hydrocarbon reservoir at the Sagittarius-1X well in February 2025. Other players such as Stamper Oil&Gas Corp and Pancontinental are also pursuing exploration projects, with interests in the Orange basin’s Block 2712A and PEL 87, respectively.

Beyond the Orange basin, Stamper Oil&Gas Corp secured stakes in Block 2914B in the Lüderitz Basin in 2025, as well as Blocks 2213, Block 2011B and Block 2111A in the Walvis Basin. The Lüderitz asset is situated in the southern part of the basin, with drilling expected to start in 2025. Energy major Chevron also acquired an 80% operating stake in Blocks 2112B and 2212A in the Walvis Basin, highlighting the level of global interest in Namibian assets. The country is also accelerating the development of the Kudu gas field – spearheaded by BW Energy. The field is situated in PEL 003 and, following completion, will be a key gas-to-power project in Namibia, utilizing a floating production unit to harness gas resources from the Kudu prospect. An appraisal well is set to be spud in late 2025, targeting the Kharaas Prospect in the north-west section of the Kudu formation.

Namibia is also making a strong play for onshore exploration, with campaigns led by energy company ReconAfrica. With stakes in the onshore Kavango basin, ReconAfrica is advancing its 2024 drilling campaign, targeting 3.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil in the Damara Fold Belt. Preparations are underway to spud a second exploration well. The company has since raised C$18 million to finance exploration activities, including drilling the Kavango West 1X well. The well targets 346 million barrels of gross unrisked prospective crude oil and 1,839 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Drilling is set to commence after rig mobilization – planned for June/July 2025, pending final permits. These exploration campaigns have not only unlocked opportunities for domestic oil and gas production, but highlighted the level of commercial opportunity available in Namibia’s oil and gas sector.

Beyond upstream, the country is also aligning investments with broader goals of enhancing fuel security through modernized infrastructure. Notably, Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery is expected to construct a 1.6-million-barrel fuel storage facility in Namibia. A tripartite agreement was also signed between the Namibian ports Authority and the respective national oil companies of Angola and Namibia to establish an integrated logistics base in Namibia. These introduce strategic opportunities for youth across the entire oil and gas value chain and the upcoming Youth in Oil&Gas Summit will outline opportunities, challenges and potential collaborations.

“This is our opportunity to promote youth and encourage them to be drivers of the future. Namibia is on track for rapid growth across its oil and gas, but without youth, it will fail to unlock the full potential of the sector. This is the time to establish mechanisms that encourage participation, foster inclusion and place collaboration at the forefront of development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.