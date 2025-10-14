The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Tebogo Letsie, strongly condemned the incident, describing the actions of the private security guards as “barbaric and unacceptable”. “We are deeply disturbed by the scenes of brutality against defenceless students. It is painful to witness such violence at institutions that should be promoting learning, critical thinking and nation-building. We cannot hold committee meetings and remain silent while such acts are happening at our universities,” said Mr Letsie. Mr Letsie said the committee has on several occasions warned against the growing use of heavily armed private security on university campuses. While some university senior management have cited safety concerns to justify this approach, the committee believes such measures escalate tensions and create fear among students and staff. Students at UFS were protesting against the university’s decision to end provisional registration from 2026, a move that student leaders argue will disadvantage poor and working-class students and limit access to higher education. Mr Letsie stressed that decisions affecting access to higher education should not be made without proper consultation with all relevant stakeholders. “It is unfortunate that we continue to deal with crises at our higher learning institutions, when these spaces should be focused on academic excellence and contributing to a better society,” he said.

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has expressed deep sadness and concern over the violent conduct of private security personnel against protesting students at the University of the Free State (UFS).

