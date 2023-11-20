A photo exhibition depicting the history of Eritrea and the journey for independence is being displayed in Sawa.

The photo exhibition that was opened on 15 November and will stay open until 21 has been displayed at the Festival Eritrea 2023 at the Expo Compound.

The exhibition that was officially opened by Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center in Sawa is being visited by the students, teachers, and staff members of the Warasi Yikealo School in Sawa.

The visitors expressed their admiration for the photo exhibition’s content and said it accurately depicted the unity and integration of the Eritrean people and its defense forces in achieving national independence, defending national sovereignty, and carrying out national development initiatives.

They also called for displaying similar exhibitions inside the country and abroad so that nationals inside the country and abroad fully comprehend their past and present history.