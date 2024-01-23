The Philippines renewed its commitment to the Group of 77 (G77) and advancement of the interests of developing countries at the Third South Summit being held in Kampala, Uganda on 21-22 January 2024.

Head of Philippine Delegation and Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy stated that “a strong and effective G77 was needed more than ever” to respond to current international challenges, including continuing disparities between developed and developing countries.

In this regard, Secretary Uy called for a Global Digital Compact that promoted digital inclusion, innovation, and interoperability to bridge the digital divide, noting that developing countries must reap the benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He highlighted Philippine support for South-South cooperation and initiatives to enhance technical assistance to fellow developing countries through platforms such as the Colombo Plan for Cooperative Economic and Social Development in Asia and the Pacific.

He noted Philippine best practices in business process outsourcing, migration management, and disaster risk reduction as potential areas for further exchanges and programs.

Present at the Summit, chaired by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders.

Secretary Uy stressed that addressing climate change remained an urgent priority for the G77 and the Philippines was playing its part by offering to host the Secretariat of the Loss and Damage Fund Board established by the COP28.

He also underscored the Philippines’ advocacy for recognition of the special needs and challenges of middle-income developing countries.

“Lasting development can only be achieved when the seeds of peace and prosperity have firmly taken root,” said Uy.

Citing national experiences in rolling out the “Walang Gutom” food stamp program and building peace in the BARMM, he requested support for the Philippines’ candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028, emphasizing that developing countries' views were important to shape a more equitable and inclusive world order.

Held for the first time in 19 years and coinciding with the G77 60th anniversary this year, the Third G77 South Summit convened after the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), also hosted by the Republic of Uganda in Kampala on 15-20 January 2024.