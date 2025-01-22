Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines


Philippine Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Paul Raymund P.  Cortes officially presented his letter of credence to President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco  Embaló, in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bissau. The presentation marks  the formal commencement of Ambassador Cortes’ diplomatic mission in Guinea-Bissau  and underscored the Philippines’ continued commitment to strengthening bilateral  relations with the West African nation.  

Ambassador Cortes conveyed the warm greetings of Philippine President Ferdinand  Marcos Jr. and expressed his honor in representing the Philippines in Guinea-Bissau. He  reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to deepening ties with Guinea-Bissau, particularly  in areas of mutual interest such as trade, tourism, agriculture, and food security. He  emphasized the Philippines' readiness to work closely with the government of Guinea Bissau to explore new opportunities for collaboration, benefiting both nations.  

In the tête-à-tête that followed, President Embaló welcomed Ambassador Cortes’s  proposal for cooperation in the fields of tourism and agriculture. He also emphasized that  Guinea-Bissau needs support from the Philippines on port infrastructure, stating that  Filipinos are welcome to invest or participate in port construction projects across the  country. 

The Philippines and Guinea-Bissau will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the  establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026. This milestone will be especially  meaningful, as Ambassador Cortes' recent presentation of credentials marks the first  such ceremony by a Philippine Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau since the 2000s.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.