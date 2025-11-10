As Senegal looks toward the next phases of its energy development, Talla Gueye, Director General of Petrosen E&P - the upstream division of the national oil company (NOC) Petrosen - has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition as a speaker.

Taking place December 8-10 in Dakar, Senegal, the event is the premier platform for the region’s energy sector. Gueye’s participation comes on the back of a series of exploration and production milestones reached in recent months and is expected to unlock new opportunities for dealmaking and partnerships across the oil and gas sector.

The year 2025 has become a decisive point for Senegal’s upstream oil and gas sector with the start of two major offshore projects. In the gas sector, the country started production at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in February 2025, with first LNG export achieved in April and commercial operations date reached in June. With a capacity of 2.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) in the first phase and 5 mtpa in the second, the project signals Senegal’s emergence as a global LNG producer. For Petrosen, the project also reflects the company’s capacity to deliver large-scale projects in close collaboration with international partners.

This comes as the NOC seeks a partner to advance the development of the Yakaar-Teranga gas project. Developed in partnership with energy major Kosmos Energy, Yakaar-Teranga sits on approximately 25 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves. Moving toward a final investment decision, the project will produce gas primarily for the domestic market, positioning offshore gas projects as an anchor for economic and industrial development.

Petrosen has also played an instrumental role in delivering offshore oil projects. In collaboration with Woodside Energy, the company started production at the Sangomar oilfield in June 2024. Representing the nation’s first large-scale oil project, Sangomar has a capacity to produce 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). In 2024 alone, the project produced 16.9 million barrels of oil – exceeding initial targets of 11.7 million barrels for the year. Forecasts for 2025 show the project producing nearly 34.5 million barrels, representing an increase from initial estimates of 30.5 million barrels. Looking ahead, the partners are assessing prospects of raising the project’s capacity above 100,000 bpd while analyzing options for associated gas development.

Stepping into this picture, Gueye’s participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining the growth momentum of Senegal’s upstream oil and gas sector. The success of projects such as GTA and Sangomar not only showcase the level of opportunity that lies in Senegal’s offshore hydrocarbon basins, but is a testament to Petrosen’s willingness to work with partners to advance strategic developments. The conference offers a unique opportunity to engage potential investors, showcase ongoing projects and share insight into upcoming investment opportunities in Senegal.

“Petrosen stands at the center of Senegal’s transformation into a major hydrocarbon producer. Under strong leadership, the company has demonstrated that NOCs can drive world-class projects while ensuring that resources directly support local growth and energy security. Petrosen’s role in projects such as GTA, Sangomar and Yakaar-Teranga exemplifies how strategic partnerships can unlock lasting value for Senegal and the wider MSGBC region,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

