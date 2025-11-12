Alioune Guèye, CEO, Petrosen Holding, will speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Dakar from 8–10 December and will provide insights on Petrosen’s leading role in Senegal’s rapidly‑evolving oil and gas sector.

As Senegal’s national oil company, Petrosen holds an 18 % stake in the Sangomar offshore oil field (https://apo-opa.co/43liHVy), operated by international oil company Woodside. The field began production in June 2024 and as of August 2025, had already produced over 24 million barrels, prompting the Senegalese government to revise the 2025 output forecast to 34.5 million barrels. This upward revision highlights the project’s quicker-than‑expected ramp‑up and underlines Petrosen’s position in Senegal’s first major offshore oil development.

The NOC is also actively engaged in the natural gas sector as a partner in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project – a landmark joint development between Senegal and Mauritania. Spearheaded by multinational oil and gas company bp, upstream oil company Kosmos Energy, Petrosen, and Mauritania’s NOC, Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures, the project shipped its first LNG cargo this year, marking the entry of Senegal into global LNG exports. Phase 1 of the GTA project has a production capacity of around 2.3–2.4 million tons per year, with 20–25 % of output expected to be allocated for domestic consumption.

Additionally, Petrosen is instrumental in advancing the Yakaar‑Teranga gas project (https://apo-opa.co/4nONPUA), looking for additional partners to join Kosmos Energy. The project is structured to supply 150 – 250 million standard cubic feet per day of gas to domestic power generation and industrial users.

With Senegal aiming to end natural gas imports by 2027 and meet all domestic demand through local production, Petrosen is set to play a central role in monetizing gas from Yakaar-Teranga and GTA projects and channeling it toward national power generation and industrial use.

As part of Senegal’s broader industrialization drive, Petrosen is trailblazing new downstream initiatives with the development of a gas-fed urea plant in Ndayane. Currently at the feasibility stage, the facility is designed to produce up to 1.2 million tons of fertilizer annually, targeting regional and international markets such as Mali, Brazil and the United States. By integrating domestic natural gas resources, Petrosen is positioning itself at the forefront of Senegal’s transition from hydrocarbon extraction to value-added industrial production.

“Petrosen's leadership in major projects such as GTA, Yakaar-Teranga, and Sangomar demonstrates Senegal's commitment to long-term value creation throughout the energy sector. This also signals to global investors that Senegal is fiscally sound and open for business,” says Sandra Jeque, Events&Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.



Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.