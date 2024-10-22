Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras is leading a delegation of Brazilian companies to the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town. The move follows a string of acquisitions made by Brazilian companies in Africa in recent months and aims to unlock new avenues for partnerships in oil and gas exploration and production.

The delegation comprises Petrobras’ Exploration and Production Director Sylvia dos Anjos; Dr. Roberto Ardenghy, President of the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas; Dr. Marcio Mello, Founder of the Namibia Energy Corporation; and Henrique Luiz de Barros Penteado, Petrobras Netherlands B.V. Exploration Manager. As the largest energy event in Africa, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 offers a strategic platform for strengthened Africa-global partnerships.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Petrobras – the biggest oil producer in Brazil – is rapidly expanding its footprint in Africa, with strategic acquisitions in South Africa, Namibia and São Tomé and Príncipe. In September 2024, the company’s board gave the greenlight to acquire a 10% stake in the offshore Deep Western Orange Basin in South Africa, heralding a new era of exploration in the promising block. Situated adjacent to where high-profile discoveries have been made in Namibia, the deepwater block offers significant potential for billion-barrel finds. The block is operated by energy major TotalEnergies alongside project partners QatarEnergy and Sezigyn.

In Namibia, Petrobras is making a bid for a 40% stake in the Mopane oil and gas exploration block, which international oil company Galp has put up for sale. The block was the host of a major discovery in January 2024, with reserves estimated as high as 10 billion barrels recoverable. Now, Galp is seeking farm-in partners to accelerate the development of the block. If successful, the acquisition would signal Petrobras’ entry into the market, which has been the host of some of Africa’s biggest offshore discoveries in recent years. This aligns with the company’s goal to expand its international footprint while paving the way for Namibia to leverage the expertise of its South American neighbor.

Petrobras’ return to Africa followed the acquisition of interests in three Shell-operated exploration blocks in São Tomé and Príncipe in December 2023. The deal covers Blocks 10, 11 and 13, aligning with the company’s strategy to expand its interests into frontier markets in Africa. The company has dedicated $1.3 billion over the next five years for exploration outside of Brazil, underscoring its commitment to diversifying its portfolio and driving exploration in Africa.

Looking ahead, Petrobras remains committed to frontier exploration opportunities. Recently, Petrobras has asked to consult geological data in Angola, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Benin and Ivory Coast. The company’s newfound upstream strategy aims to significantly enhance its production capacity while tapping into the potential of emerging and promising markets – particularly those in Africa. This extends to producing countries such as Angola, which continues to offer untapped potential in onshore and ultra-deepwater acreage. Angola and Brazil rank in the top ten globally for ultra-deepwater reserves, highlighting a strategic opportunity for collaboration. Frontier assets such as in the Namibe basin offer strategic potential for Petrobras. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, these collaborative opportunities will be a key topic of discussion, with the Brazilian delegation engaging with industry leaders and project developers in Cape Town.

“Brazil’s exploration and production history bears remarkable similarities to that of its African counterparts, specifically frontier markets such as Namibia. Offering similar geological characteristics and with a string of large-scale projects underway, lesson learnt from Brazil can accelerate the pace and success of oil and gas developments in Africa. Companies such as Petrobras are already strengthening their portfolio of African assets, driving projects forward in partnership with African and global players,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, the Brazilian delegation will participate in various panel discussions, tackling critical topics such as frontier exploration, sustainable oil and gas development and technology-driven drilling solutions. The delegation’s participation creates strategic opportunities for newfound partnerships as African countries move to unlock the full potential of their offshore oil and gas resources.