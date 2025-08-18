A permanent desert locust invasion monitoring center has been established in Gadm-Halib administrative area through the coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture’s central office. The center is located about 60 km east of Afabet town.

Mr. Efrem Kiflu, head of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Agriculture, said the construction of the center was carried out mainly by members of the Defense Forces, with participation from the Segen Construction Company, Adi-Hallo Project, and the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces in designing and supervising the project.

Residents and administrators of Afabet sub-zone, particularly from the Gadm-Halib administrative area, said the establishment of the monitoring center would significantly ease the burden previously shouldered by locals in monitoring and controlling desert locust infestations.

Members of the Defense Forces who took part in the project expressed satisfaction with their contribution and the timely completion of the center.