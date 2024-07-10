Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Nelson Mandela International Day, observed on 18 July:

Nelson Mandela showed us the extraordinary difference one person can make in building a better world.

And as the theme of this year’s Nelson Mandela International Day reminds us: combating poverty and inequality is in our hands. Our world is unequal and divided. Hunger and poverty are rife. The richest 1 per cent are responsible for the same quantity of planet-wrecking greenhouse gases as two thirds of humanity.

These are not natural facts. They are the result of humanity’s choices. And we can decide to do things differently. We can choose to eradicate poverty. We can choose to end inequality.

We can choose to transform the international economic and financial system in the name of equity. We can choose to fight racism, respect human rights, combat climate change and create a world that works for all humanity.

Every one of us can contribute — through actions large and small. I join the Nelson Mandela Foundation in urging everyone to perform 67 minutes of public service on Nelson Mandela International Day — one minute for each year he fought for justice.

Together, let’s honour Madiba’s legacy and turn our hands towards building a better world for all.