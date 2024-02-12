The 7th edition of the Pension Fund and Alternative Investment Africa (PIAfrica) Conference will bring together Pension Fund Managers, Investment Managers, Institutional Managers, and industry leaders. This event offers a distinctive opportunity to explore new investment pathways, particularly within alternative investments, while addressing associated challenges and concerns.

The conference is scheduled to take place on February 28th-29th, 2024, at the Intercontinental in Balaclava, Mauritius. This year's theme, "Reshaping African Markets: Deciphering the Investment Conundrum for Growth," focuses on exploring the economic growth and potential of the African pension funds and alternative investment market.

The conference is sponsored by notable investment companies including Black Rock, eFront, TDB, ESTAL, Stewards Investment Capital, DBSA and LSE Advisors. The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is one of the institutional partners of this year's conference.

The 7th edition will feature international distinguished speakers, including Edwin Ruttoh, CEO of Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF); Bilal Adam, CEO of Stewards Investment Capital; Nicolas Firzli, Director-General of the World Pension Council (France); Dave Uduanu, CEO of Access Pension Fund Limited (Nigeria) , Davis Laporte, CEO of Seychelles Pension Fund, Nicholas Sherry , Chair of TWUSUPER (Australia), among many others including GIPF Namibia, Seychelles Pension Fund, Eskom Pension&Provident Fund, Pencom Nigeria, Moçambique Previdente and others.

Following its 6th edition, during which the Minister of Financial Services&Good Governance, the Honourable Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, emphasized the significance of diversified pension fund portfolios, this year's conference will host a session on "Diversifying and Unlocking Investment Opportunities." The session will focus on the evolving role of the infrastructure sector in portfolios, the impact of private markets, real estate investment in Africa's future, and opportunities in renewable energy amid the energy crisis. It will also address technology's influence on real estate and underscore the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders.

This dynamic session will feature panelists: Umar Farouk Aminu, Commissioner of the Nigeria National Pension Commission (PenCom), Aymeric Saha, CEO of Mida Advisors, Nes Ruwo, Principal- Syndication&Distribution at DBSA, and Nomel Guillaume Diby, CIO of CNPS, Ivory Coast.

The conference will showcase insightful panel discussions covering emerging trends in alternative investments and asset management. There will also be dialogues around the legal and regulatory updates in Africa, the elevation of corporate governance and transparency, the impact of technology on pensions, and considerations of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

PIAFRICA2023, drew in the presence of over 180 delegates from 16 African countries and over 40 speakers; this year’s edition promises to uphold its reputation as a premier gathering for industry professionals in the region; providing a conducive environment for knowledge sharing and networking.