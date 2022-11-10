On the date November 3rd, 2022, Cardinal Berhaneyesus, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ethiopia has congratulated all Ethiopians for the peace negotiations and agreement held in South Africa as the interest of all parties in conflict on behalf of himself and the Ethiopian Catholic Church.

Download document: (https://bit.ly/3EklGBi)

His eminence has quoted the verse "Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (Phil. 4:8) thanking all those who have been struggling incessantly to achieve this result and who have cooperated for its success. His Eminence has congratulated the catholic community who were able to see the fruits of their Prayers, fasting, penance and vows.

Peace is not achieved by the principle of defeat, His Eminence continues, the lives of Jesus and the Saints has thought Christians that the Seed of Peace must first die for it to grow and bear fruit. Explained the spirit of peace cultivates the spirit of humility and forgiveness rather than conflict and dispute.

For the good conclusion and implementation of the agreement, the Cardinal asks all the elders, religious leaders, and Government officials; All concerned and all those who have good will to ensure the lasting peace of our country.

During the feast of Holy Savior November 6th,2022 where thousands of Catholics attended the Holy Mass, the Cardinal has thanked all neighboring countries, the African Union and all individual who took part and the initiative to mediate the reconciliation process towards the unity of Ethiopia. On same day, His Eminence has prayed for those who died without seeing this day, for those who shed their blood in vain, for refugees, those undergoing medical treatment; and all those who are on the battlefield.

Cardinal Berhaneyesus has also congratulated in his message all friends around the world who have been looking forward to this day and ask to continue their support in all possible ways.

Lastly Cardinal says, “I entrust to you that the spirit of friendliness and reconciliation prevail among our people and that the displaced parties can return to their respective places. And be strong in your prayers.”

It is recalled that His Eminence Cardinal Berhaneyesus has kept urging for peace dialogue and reconciliations while he was the president of the Commission of Peace and Reconciliation and up to date.