The United States announces the scheduled return of Peace Corps Volunteers to Malawi in mid-August 2023. Volunteers will support the Government of Malawi’s development priorities in the health, education, and environment sectors.

In March 2020, all Peace Corps Volunteers worldwide were evacuated back to the United States of America due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, Peace Corps will start bringing back volunteers to Malawi with plans to expand the program to its previous scope.

“The Government of Malawi first invited the Peace Corps to this country in 1963,” said U.S. Ambassador David Young. “So, it is especially fitting that we celebrate the 60th anniversary of this partnership with the return of Peace Corps Volunteers and continue to deepen the connections between our two countries.”

The Peace Corps recruits Americans with a wide variety of experience, ages, and perspectives to serve as Peace Corps Volunteers. The Peace Corps operates in over 60 countries, including Malawi where more than 3,000 volunteers have served since 1963. Most volunteer assignments last for two years, during which volunteers in Malawi live and work in rural communities, primarily at community day secondary schools, health centers, and extension planning areas.

“Peace Corps Volunteers become part of the Malawian community, speaking Chichewa, Tumbuka, or Tonga; participating in daily life; and working in close partnership with community members and traditional leaders,” explained Peace Corps Country Director Amber Lucero-Dwyer. “Their time in Malawi never leaves them. They remain in touch with their communities and share their love for Malawi with other Americans. It’s a profound experience.”