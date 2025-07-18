The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thoko Didiza and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, call on all South Africans to honour the enduring legacy of our founding democratic President, Tata Nelson Mandela, by actively working to change the world around them—on Mandela Day and beyond.

This year’s Mandela Day theme, “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality,” serves as a powerful reminder that the struggle for justice, dignity, and equality continues—and that meaningful change requires collective action from institutions, communities, and individuals alike.

Mandela Day encourages each of us to dedicate 67 minutes of service to others, symbolising the 67 years Madiba spent fighting for justice and freedom. But these 67 minutes are not just symbolic; they are an invitation to ignite a deeper, daily commitment to nation-building and solidarity.

As the country marks 31 years of democracy and commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter, Parliament reaffirms its constitutional obligation to lead in the transformation of society. Through progressive legislation, effective oversight, and vibrant public participation, Parliament continues to strive for a South Africa that reflects the ideals for which Madiba lived and sacrificed.

While Parliament carries the responsibility to enact change through its democratic mandate, every citizen also has a role to play.

Parliament acknowledges that although significant strides have been made through laws and policies that have improved the lives of millions, the journey toward a more just and equitable society must continue with urgency and resolve. Parliament will remain unwavering in promoting accountability, transparency, and people-centred governance to realise the better life Madiba envisioned for all.

To honour Mandela’s legacy of compassion and service, the Presiding Officers of Parliament are leading outreach activities throughout this month and beyond in support vulnerable communities across the country.

This morning, the Presiding Officers of Parliament, joined by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Annelie Lotriet, NCOP Deputy Chairperson Mr. Les Govender and Secretary to Parliament Mr Xolile George will lead an outreach initiative by personally serving meals to homeless individuals at the Gama Parking Lot adjacent to Parliament from 10h00. Through this symbolic gesture, Parliament seeks to encourage all South Africans to embody the spirit of Ubuntu by engaging in daily acts of kindness and community upliftment.