PantoFit, the innovative mobile application that provides a flexible and convenient way to access high-end gyms in Morocco, has announced its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/). The event, which is the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech conference, will be held from May 31st to June 2nd, in Marrakech, Morocco.

PantoFit's participation demonstrates its commitment to innovation and excellence in the fitness industry. It provides an ideal platform to showcase its customer-oriented technology and network with industry experts and potential partners.

Badreddine Grina, the founder of PantoFit, said, "We are excited to participate in GITEX Africa 2023, as it presents a unique opportunity for us to showcase our innovative technology to a diverse audience. We are confident that this event will help us expand our reach and achieve our ambitious goal of creating a network of high-end gyms worldwide."

The "Pay as you go" model offers great flexibility to clients, who can choose the number of sessions they want to buy and use them whenever, and wherever they want. This allows them to offer an attractive solution for people with busy schedules or frequent travel, without the need for long-term commitments or reservations.

Badreddine Grina concluded: “With over 15 high-end gyms in our network, and many happy clients already served, We are trying to achieve more goals.”