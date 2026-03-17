Pan African Visions (PAV) (https://PanAfricanVisions.com) magazine has released an exclusive interview with Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), offering readers a detailed preview of the league’s highly anticipated Season 6 and a deeper look at the growing global footprint of professional basketball in Africa.

The interview, featured in Pan African Visions Magazine – Edition 85, Vol. VI (March 2026), highlights the league’s remarkable growth since its launch in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and FIBA.

Reflecting on the journey of the BAL, Fall notes that early skepticism about the viability of a pan-African professional basketball league has been replaced by measurable success.

“When we launched the league, the primary question was whether a pan-African professional basketball league could operate at global standards,” Fall tells Pan African Visions. “Six seasons later, with distribution reaching 214 countries and generating more than 1.2 billion digital impressions, the answer is clear — though we are still only scratching the surface.”

Preview of BAL Season 6

In the exclusive interview, Fall offers readers a detailed preview of BAL Season 6, which tips off on March 27, 2026, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

The new season will feature 12 clubs from 12 African countries competing across three host markets — South Africa, Morocco, and Rwanda — over a two-month calendar, showcasing the continent’s top basketball talent.

The season structure includes:

Kalahari Conference – March 27 to April 5 in Pretoria at SunBet Arena

– March 27 to April 5 in Pretoria at SunBet Arena Sahara Conference – April 24 to May 3 in Rabat, Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex

– April 24 to May 3 in Rabat, Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex Playoffs and Finals – May 22 to May 31 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda

Across the competition, 42 games will be played, reinforcing the BAL’s growing appeal to fans, broadcasters, and investors worldwide.

Key Themes from the Exclusive Interview

In the wide-ranging conversation, Fall discusses several key themes shaping the future of the league and African basketball:

The expanding business of basketball in Africa , including new partnerships, commercial investments, and sponsorship opportunities.

, including new partnerships, commercial investments, and sponsorship opportunities. Youth development and talent pathways , with BAL serving as a platform for African players to gain international visibility.

, with BAL serving as a platform for African players to gain international visibility. Infrastructure and sports ecosystem growth , highlighting how the league contributes to professional sports development across the continent.

, highlighting how the league contributes to professional sports development across the continent. Africa’s rising global sports influence, as basketball continues to connect African talent with global markets.

A Power-Packed Edition of Pan African Visions

While the BAL interview serves as one of the standout exclusives in the March 2026 issue, Edition 85 of Pan African Visions features a broad editorial lineup examining key political, economic, and geopolitical developments shaping Africa’s future.

Among the headline cover stories in the issue are:

“Burundi: Ndayishimiye’s Continental Moment,” exploring the leadership role of Évariste Ndayishimiye on the continental stage.

exploring the leadership role of Évariste Ndayishimiye on the continental stage. “Ghana: AU Backs Mahama’s Reparations Crusade,” examining reparations advocacy led by John Dramani Mahama.

examining reparations advocacy led by John Dramani Mahama. “Cameroon: Test of Conscience as Pope Leo Arrives,” analyzing the implications of a papal visit for the country.

analyzing the implications of a papal visit for the country. “Africa’s Visa-Free Challenge,” a deep dive into the barriers slowing free movement across the continent.

a deep dive into the barriers slowing free movement across the continent. “Senegal: Macky Sall’s UN Secretary-General Gambit,” looking at the international ambitions of Macky Sall.

looking at the international ambitions of Macky Sall. “Africa–Venezuela: The New Energy Axis,” exploring emerging geopolitical and energy partnerships.

exploring emerging geopolitical and energy partnerships. “Oneyka Ojogbo on CLG’s Next Chapter,” a leadership interview on innovation and corporate strategy.

Together, the stories highlight Pan African Visions’ commitment to providing readers with in-depth coverage of Africa’s sports, politics, business, diplomacy, and global partnerships.

A Platform for Africa’s Voices

With readers across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and the global diaspora, Pan African Visions continues to serve as a platform for African perspectives through exclusive interviews, investigative reporting, and thought leadership from policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

The exclusive interview with Amadou Gallo Fall and the full March 2026 edition of Pan African Visions magazine are available online.

Read the exclusive interview:

https://apo-opa.co/4dwly3w

Read the full magazine edition:

https://apo-opa.co/4bsYj7Q

Media&Marketing Contact:

Pan African Visions

Email: pav@panafricanvisions.com

Tel: +1 240 429 2177

About Pan African Visions:

Pan African Visions is an international media platform dedicated to telling Africa’s story through compelling journalism, exclusive interviews, and analysis covering politics, business, development, technology, and culture across the continent and its global diaspora.