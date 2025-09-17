Pan African Visions (www.PanAfricanVisions.com) magazine is proud to release a special edition titled “AEW at 5 – From Vision to Global Energy Leader,” marking the fifth anniversary of African Energy Week (AEW).

Launched by the African Energy Chamber in 2021, AEW has grown into Africa’s largest energy event—generating billions in potential deals and attracting top global industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to Cape Town each year.

“Africa has the resources, the talent, and the vision to lead,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “AEW has shown the world what Africa is capable of.”

This special edition of Pan African Visions highlights key voices shaping the continent’s energy future, including:

NJ Ayuk on the AEW Revolution

Gwede Mantashe: South Africa’s Energy Gatekeeper

South Africa’s Energy Gatekeeper Jean-Richard Itoua: Championing Congo’s Energy Future

Championing Congo’s Energy Future Nigeria: President Tinubu’s Energy Vision

President Tinubu’s Energy Vision Foday Mansaray: Sierra Leone’s Roadmap to First Oil

Sierra Leone’s Roadmap to First Oil Omar Ibrahim Farouk: The Strategic Vision for the AEB

The Strategic Vision for the AEB Dietsmann: Expanding Africa’s Energy Footprint

Expanding Africa’s Energy Footprint Proscovia Nabbanja: Shaping Uganda’s Oil Destiny

Shaping Uganda’s Oil Destiny Rene Awambeng: The Dealmaker Redefining Africa’s Energy Future

The Dealmaker Redefining Africa’s Energy Future Forvis Mazars: Innovation and Insight in Africa’s Energy Growth

From profiles of leading energy actors like Wale Tinubu of OANDO, Maxime Ominga of SNPC, Vermer Ayukeba, Vice President of the AEC, Gabriel Obiang Lima of the Central African Pipeline System (CAPS) , to interviews with others like Nikki Martin of EnerGEO ,Jude Kearney of Asafo, and more, the AEW at 5 special edition of PAV magazine offers deep insights into AEW’s impact and Africa’s strategic role in the global energy transition.

AEW 2025 runs from September 29 – October 3 in Cape Town, South Africa and is on course to defy attendance records.

Read the Full Special Edition Here https://apo-opa.co/468CR6V

