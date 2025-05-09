The red carpet just got a seismic glow-up! British-Ghanaian fashion legend Ozwald Boateng OBE storms the 2025 Met Gala, marking his 40th year as a global style icon with a breathtaking showcase of bespoke looks for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. With his signature blend of African authenticity, Savile Row craftsmanship, and fearless innovation, Boateng dresses a roster of cultural titans who light up the night with pure, unfiltered magic.

Picture this: Jaden Smith owning the carpet in a futuristic suit that screams tomorrow, with oversized shoulders and flowing wide-leg trousers that channel ancestral wisdom. Tems redefines elegance in a jaw-dropping ball gown suit, its tribal jacquard skirt billowing like a royal tapestry. And Ncuti Gatwa, serving Harlem Renaissance realness in a gold silk jacquard jacket that swings with soulful rhythm. This is Boateng’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Road to the Met: A Love Letter to Legacy

Boateng’s Road to the Met is no mere moment- it’s a movement. For 40 years, this visionary has woven African heritage into the crisp lines of Savile Row, shattering conventions and redefining what tailoring can mean. As the first eponymous black designer on the iconic street and the first British menswear designer to strut at Paris Fashion Week in 1994, Boateng’s journey is a masterclass in staying true to your roots while rewriting the rules.

“This is my heart on the red carpet,” Boateng says, his eyes sparkling with purpose. “Every stitch carries a story of heritage, rebellion, and joy. This Gala isn’t just about fashion; it’s about who we are and who we’ll become.” Dive into Boateng’s world.

From his game-changing 2019 AI: Authentic Identity show at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre to his boundary-pushing designs for The Matrix and Black Panther, Boateng has always been ahead of the curve. Tonight, he channels the lion-hearted spirit of the Harlem Renaissance, the precision of bespoke craftsmanship, and the soul of African artistry into looks that don’t just turn heads - they start revolutions.

The Lineup: Icons in Ozwald’s Finest

Boateng’s Met Gala looks are a love affair between past and future, each outfit a story spun in silk, wool, and Kente. Here’s the dazzling lineup:

Ozwald Boateng: The maestro himself, resplendent in a tribal jacquard suit that radiates regal confidence.

The maestro himself, resplendent in a tribal jacquard suit that radiates regal confidence. Hanna Hultberg (Boateng): A goddess in a tailored gown, its vibrant hues dancing under the Gala lights.

(Boateng): A goddess in a tailored gown, its vibrant hues dancing under the Gala lights. Oscar&Emilia Boateng : The next gen, slaying in custom looks that echo their father’s bold legacy.

: The next gen, slaying in custom looks that echo their father’s bold legacy. Hope Smith : Looking stunning in a striking royal gold-yellow silk jacquard suit, elevated by the house's iconic Kente cloth.

: Looking stunning in a striking royal gold-yellow silk jacquard suit, elevated by the house's iconic Kente cloth. Omar Sy : Quietly commanding in a deep green wool mohair double-breasted suit featuring the House's Authenticity Adinkra symbol.

: Quietly commanding in a deep green wool mohair double-breasted suit featuring the House's Authenticity Adinkra symbol. Burna Boy: Burna Boy commands in a royal red wool tuxedo paired with a dramatic oxblood eel skin cape.

Burna Boy commands in a royal red wool tuxedo paired with a dramatic oxblood eel skin cape. Issa Rae : Issa Rae wears a long, black tailored 3 piece suit featuring the House's Tribal pattern in a silk jacquard.

: Issa Rae wears a long, black tailored 3 piece suit featuring the House's Tribal pattern in a silk jacquard. Jaden Smith : A fut.uristic warrior in a sharply contoured suit, oversized shoulders meeting ancient craft.

: A fut.uristic warrior in a sharply contoured suit, oversized shoulders meeting ancient craft. Ayra Starr : A tuxedo dress from the 2022 Black AI collection, with slits and blue lining that scream fierce elegance.

: A tuxedo dress from the 2022 Black AI collection, with slits and blue lining that scream fierce elegance. Tems : A revolutionary ball gown suit in blue-to-teal jacquard, its puff skirt a bold ode to feminine majesty.

: A revolutionary ball gown suit in blue-to-teal jacquard, its puff skirt a bold ode to feminine majesty. Ncuti Gatwa : Wearing the House's signature colour, purple, rendered in a richly textured silk jacquard Kente cloth.

: Wearing the House's signature colour, purple, rendered in a richly textured silk jacquard Kente cloth. Henry Golding : A wears a rich gold silk jacquard three-piece suit, woven with the House’s Adinkra symbol for Knowledge.

: A wears a rich gold silk jacquard three-piece suit, woven with the House’s Adinkra symbol for Knowledge. Colin Kaepernick: Colin in a royal red silk suit with a fiery orange overcoat.

The Exhibition: A Celebration of Black Style

The Costume Institute’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, curated by Monica L. Miller, is a seminal tribute to Black dandyism’s indelible mark on fashion. From 18th-century trailblazers to today’s visionaries, the exhibit showcases Boateng’s pivotal role with pieces from his 2019 Apollo Theatre show and iconic Savile Row designs in vibrant Vlisco fabrics. Opened by Coleman Domingo, his pink silk jacquard morning suit, his matt black beret, their nod to the struggle still endured and the power of a culture always rising... Step into the exhibit (https://apo-opa.co/4k9NSJh).

Creative Collaborators: Adding Sparkle and Vision

Boateng’s Met Gala triumph is amplified by electrifying partnerships:

Hirsh London Luxury Jewels: “Working with Ozwald has been a true creative adventure,” says Sophia Hirsh. “We instinctively understood each other’s passion for colour and design. These jewels are full of life and character- capturing both of our spirits in a strikingly original way.” The result? Statement jewelry that pops with Boateng’s vibrant aesthetic, adding fire to every look. Discover Hirsh London (https://apo-opa.co/3GNxcc7).

Odette Lunettes: Eline De Munck, founder of Odette Lunettes, beams about their first full collection with Boateng: “London Savile Row style meets Antwerp design.” Boateng grins, adding, “Tailoring, but for your face.” After featuring Odette eyewear in his New York and London shows, this collaboration births frames that fuse bold elegance with cutting-edge cool, perfectly framing the Gala’s stars. Explore Odette Lunettes (https://apo-opa.co/4jLW6HE).

Afreximbank: Highlighting the Bank’s Commitment to Africa’s creative economy, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank said, “The doubling of the Bank's credit commitment to the Global African Creative industry to $2 Billion marks a very important step towards empowering African creatives and building a globally competitive creative industry, with strong participation of Africans.” He pointed to the Bank’s support to renowned designer , Ozwald Boateng’s 40th design anniversary at the Met Gala as a powerful example of how Afreximbank's Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) is helping global African talents to gain international recognition and inspire a new generation of designers across the continent.Discover Afreximbank (https://apo-opa.co/43l5Ann).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Press Office, Ozwald Boateng

pr@ozwaldboateng.co.uk

Social Media:

Instagram: @ ozwaldboateng

X.com: @ OzwaldBoateng

Website: www.OzwaldBoateng.co.uk

About Ozwald Boateng OBE:

Ozwald Boateng OBE is a British-Ghanaian fashion revolutionary who’s been shaking up menswear for 40 years. Born in London, he launched his first studio in 1991 and made history as the first tailor to show at Paris Fashion Week in 1994. His African-inspired, razor-sharp designs breathed new life into Savile Row, where his flagship - co-designed with David Adjaye - stands as the only Black-owned store. As Creative Director of Menswear at Givenchy (2003-2007), he redefined French elegance. In 2023, he unveiled British Airways’ new uniforms, a four-year labor of love. From Hollywood to philanthropy, Boateng’s independent spirit and vibrant vision redefine Black excellence. Visit www.OzwaldBoateng.co.uk.