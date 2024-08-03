On 20 July 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo in collaboration with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage (TSA) organized an orientation for the first semester of 2024 academic year for students of TLECC. The said orientation was attended by more than 20 teachers, students and staff, comprising a number of activities such as introduction of new TLECC teachers and providing guidance on studying, examinations, and extracurricular activities.
On this occasion, Ms. Nathakrita Pungsuk, Director from the Department of Learning Encouragement (DOLE), Ministry of Education of Thailand, and her team also took part in the event via videoconference. Furthermore, Mr. Abdulhalem Toh-ae, a long-time teacher at TLECC since its inception in 1995, delivered a farewell speech to the students on his retirement and was presented with a certificate from DOLE for his 3-decade of dedication and educational service to the community at TLECC. From 2024 academic year onwards, TSA will be responsible for the operation of TLECC in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.