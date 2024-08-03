On this occasion, Ms. Nathakrita Pungsuk, Director from the Department of Learning Encouragement (DOLE), Ministry of Education of Thailand, and her team also took part in the event via videoconference. Furthermore, Mr. Abdulhalem Toh-ae, a long-time teacher at TLECC since its inception in 1995, delivered a farewell speech to the students on his retirement and was presented with a certificate from DOLE for his 3-decade of dedication and educational service to the community at TLECC. From 2024 academic year onwards, TSA will be responsible for the operation of TLECC in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo.

On 20 July 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo in collaboration with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage (TSA) organized an orientation for the first semester of 2024 academic year for students of TLECC. The said orientation was attended by more than 20 teachers, students and staff, comprising a number of activities such as introduction of new TLECC teachers and providing guidance on studying, examinations, and extracurricular activities.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.