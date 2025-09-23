OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will speak at African Energy Week 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town to discuss the continent’s growing role in the global energy landscape. Since assuming office in 2022, Al Ghais has been a staunch advocate for Africa's oil and gas sector, emphasizing the continent's pivotal role in global energy security. His participation at AEW 2025 highlights OPEC's strategic focus on fostering investments and partnerships that bolster Africa's energy infrastructure and economic growth.

Al Ghais has consistently highlighted Africa's vast untapped energy potential, with estimates suggesting the continent holds up to 120 billion barrels of oil reserves. During the Nigeria International Energy Summit in February, he reiterated OPEC's commitment to unlocking Africa's full oil potential, describing it as an "utmost priority" for the organization. This emphasis aligns with OPEC's broader strategy to ensure a balanced and sustainable energy mix, advocating for investments that not only meet current energy demands but also pave the way for future energy security.

A notable development in this regard is OPEC's engagement with Namibia, a country poised to become a significant player in the global oil market. Following major offshore discoveries, Namibia is on track to commence production by the next decade. Al Ghais has expressed OPEC's readiness to support Namibia's oil exploration and production efforts, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships in meeting future energy demands.

"Secretary General Al Ghais’ participation in AEW 2025 highlights the organization’s recognition of Africa’s strategic importance in the global energy landscape. By fostering partnerships and encouraging investments, OPEC aims to unlock the continent’s energy potential and support sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

As an Official Partner, OPEC’s involvement at AEW 2025 underscores its strategic commitment to Africa, fostering partnerships and encouraging investments that unlock the continent’s energy potential and support sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector. OPEC’s contributions to the agenda include the World Oil Outlook session as part of the pre-conference program and the OPEC-Africa Roundtable, both designed to provide insights on market trends, investment opportunities and strategies for advancing Africa’s oil and gas development.

