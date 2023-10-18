Launched in 2011, the award recognizes innovative startup projects using information and communication technologies that have a positive impact on society in Africa and the Middle East. Most of the projects focus on education, healthcare, e-commerce, agriculture or the environment.

POESAM is at the heart of Orange's strategy to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote employability.

Since starting this program, Orange has rewarded 47 projects and financed the support of 90 entrepreneurs through expert guidance from Orange or its partners.

POESAM 2023 is divided into three major prizes:

The International Women's Prize worth €20,000, is awarded to a startup whose project is led by a woman and that helps to improve living conditions by providing specific solutions to social or environmental problems. This award reflects Orange's desire to encourage women’s independence and their creativity through entrepreneurship.

worth €20,000, is awarded to a startup whose project is led by a woman and that helps to improve living conditions by providing specific solutions to social or environmental problems. This award reflects Orange's desire to encourage women’s independence and their creativity through entrepreneurship. The International Grand Prize is awarded to three projects that have a social or environmental impact and are based on new technologies. The three projects receive:

is awarded to three projects that have a social or environmental impact and are based on new technologies. The three projects receive: €25,000 for 1 st place

place €15,000 for 2 nd place

place €10,000 for 3rd place

For the third time since POESAM's creation, the Jury’s Favorite Prize, worth €10,000, was awarded. This year it went to a project that stood out for its originality.

The big winners of the international competition

There were 1,300 applicants from 17 countries, and only 5 of them were awarded prizes at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Africa, held from October 17 to 19, 2023, in Kigali, Rwanda. The names of the winners were revealed on October 18, 2023, at the award ceremony hosted by Elizabeth Tchoungui, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, Orange Group, and Jérôme Hénique, Managing Director, Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA).

The winner of the International Women's Prize is:

Bionic Soul (Tunisia) - Bionic Soul manufactures and markets smart, custom-made, affordable bionic prostheses for amputees.

The winners of the International Grand Prize are:

1 st prize: Adinkra Jeunesse (Cameroon) - Adinkra specializes in digitally publishing African children's books with characters that convey African cultures and stories.

prize: Adinkra Jeunesse - Adinkra specializes in digitally publishing African children's books with characters that convey African cultures and stories. 2 rd prize: Egrobots (Egypt) - Egrobots offers farmers a digital solution (robots + analytics generated by artificial intelligence) to optimize their business.

prize: Egrobots - Egrobots offers farmers a digital solution (robots + analytics generated by artificial intelligence) to optimize their business. 3rd prize: Smart WTI (Jordan) - Smart WTI offers advanced water management solutions using IoT/AI technology. It aims to help companies and local authorities manage their water consumption efficiently, reduce waste, and improve water quality.

The winner of the Jury’s Favorite Prize is:

Services for aged (Cameroon) - Services for aged provides health, hygiene and assistance services for elderly people living at home in rural areas.

Under the banner of responsible, high-impact innovation, the 13th edition fulfilled all of its promises by showcasing the increasing role of women in the entrepreneurial landscape of Africa and the Middle East.

The POESAM winners in the 17 countries will receive support at Orange Digital Centers, with the prospect of expanding their business beyond the borders of their respective countries through the network of Orange Digital Centers in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Press contacts:

Claire Doisy

+33 7 88 42 96

claire.doisy@orange.com

Stella Fumey

+212 770111116

stella.fumey@orange.com

Anita Oyono

+33 6 75 02 03 79

anita.oyono@orange.com

About Orange Africa and Middle East (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East where it had over 146 million customers on June 31, 2023. With €6.9 billion in turnover in 2022, Orange MEA is the Group’s main growth region. Orange Money, with its money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 90 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator, benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at June 30, 2023, including 74,000 employees in France. The Group had a total customer base of more than 291 million customers on June 30, 2023, including 246 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its “Lead the future” strategic plan, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information (online and on your mobile): www.Orange.com, www.Orange-Business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.