Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) (www.Orange.com) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) signed a partnership to sustainably strengthen digital access in eight African countries at the Africa CEO Forum held in Abidjan on 12 and 13 May.

OMEA and IFC are joining forces to develop more inclusive and sustainable digital connectivity in often underserved areas of West and Central Africa. This unprecedented partnership aims to mobilize the complementary expertise of both actors. IFC, the World Bank Group’s private sector-focused institution, will bring its expertise in development finance, while OMEA will capitalize on its local roots and strong network in the region. Thus, various telecommunications infrastructure construction and deployment projects (towers, fibre etc.) in the target countries will be carried out in the coming years.

This collaboration builds on initiatives already supported by IFC, such as supporting the first-ever securitisation in the telecommunications sector in West Africa (apo-opa.co/3GVhsE1) and providing sustainable funding to Sonatel. These two operations, for a total amount of approximately $75 million in 2024, allow Sonatel to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and expand 4G coverage and fiber-optic connectivity in rural areas of Senegal.

Together, the two partners aim to provide a replicable investment model aimed at bridging the digital divide, fostering financial inclusion, strengthening territorial resilience and creating jobs, particularly in the digital economy.

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa says: “This partnership with IFC is a major step forward in accelerating our ambition to bridge the digital divide by providing quality, sustainable and accessible connectivity for as many people as possible, especially in rural or underserved areas. By combining our forces, we want to build a more equitable digital future for all in Africa”.

“Increasing access to digital connectivity in Africa is a key priority for fostering innovation, broadening financial inclusion and generating employment opportunities. The strengthening of our partnership with Orange Middle East and Africa illustrates our commitment to positioning digital as a strategic lever for sustainable economic transformation, to the benefit of individuals and companies” adds Ethiopis Tafara, IFC Vice President for Africa.

About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 161 million customers on 31 December 2024. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About IFC:

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is the world’s leading private sector-led development aid institution in emerging markets. With a presence in more than 100 countries, IFC mobilizes its capital, expertise and partnerships to create opportunities, improve living conditions and foster inclusive and sustainable growth. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record $56 billion to the private sector, contributing to global job creation and poverty reduction. For more information, visit www.IFC.org.