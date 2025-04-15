With just one month to go to the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 forum, the event is shaping up to be a milestone moment for upstream investment on the continent. IAE 2025 will spotlight Africa’s resurgence in exploration activity – with over 150 oil and gas blocks on offer across more than 10 countries on the continent. Backed by national oil companies (NOCs), regulators and government ministries, the forum stands to connect international capital and energy opportunities to investors and developers.

Africa’s 2025 licensing calendar is one of the most active in recent years, with countries across North, West, Central and East Africa opening acreage and reforming terms to attract global explorers. Dozens of offshore and onshore blocks are being offered through both direct negotiations and competitive bidding, with new rounds in Libya, the Republic of Congo, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Algeria and Angola, among others. A central focus of the upcoming forum, these offerings are supported by revised fiscal frameworks, comprehensive seismic data and digitalized platforms aimed at streamlining investor engagement and lowering entry barriers.

IAE 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/4jrAKig) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The IAE 2025 program will feature dedicated sessions that highlight new opportunities, policy reforms and strategic deals. An Energy Reform Briefing on Sierra Leone will explore the structural changes aimed at enhancing the country’s competitiveness in upstream oil and gas. A high-profile session from the newly established South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) will offer insight into the entity’s vision, followed by a live investor pitch. An “In Conversation” dialogue with TotalEnergies will explore the major’s evolving investment priorities in Africa and its role in the continent’s energy transition. Meanwhile, the Premier Invest Deal Room will showcase six major upstream transactions, providing a curated environment for qualified investors, lenders and project sponsors to engage in due diligence and financing discussions.

IAE 2025 will welcome government officials, companies and financiers. Confirmed ministers include the Republic of Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua; Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Eperikpe Ekpo; Gabon’s Minister of Petroleum, Marcel Abéké; Mauritania’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mohamed Ould Khaled; Senegal’s Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines, Birame Soulèye Diop; Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Energy, Malam Sambu; and Liberia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye.

Industry participation ranges from leading majors such as TotalEnergies, Eni and Perenco, to NOCs including SNPC, SANPC, Gabon Oil Company and Uganda National Petroleum Company. Junior explorers and independents like Afentra, Trident Energy, Oando, UTM Offshore and EcoAtlantic will also join the conversation, alongside key players in technology and finance such as Technip Energies, NOV, SLB, Wärtsilä, Africa Finance Corporation, Rand Merchant Bank and the Trade and Development Bank. Together, leaders from both public and private sectors will engage in high-level discussions on topics ranging from financing the next generation of energy projects, to optimizing value from mature and mid-life assets, as well as transforming power generation across the continent.

As global investors seek scalable growth opportunities and secure supply options, Africa is presenting a compelling case for upstream development and gas-led industrialization. With one month to go, IAE 2025 offers a timely and focused opportunity to engage with the people, projects and policies shaping the next chapter of African energy.