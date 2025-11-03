On this One Health Day of 2025, we the Regional Representatives/Directors in Africa representing the Quadripartite Regional Coordination Group comprising of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), hereby reaffirm our commitment to advancing the One Health approach as a cornerstone to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals and ecosystems, globally and regionally.

Indeed, the world continues to face complex and interconnected health challenges at the human–animal–environment interface. Many countries in Africa bear high burdens of zoonotic disease outbreaks – such as the on-going outbreak of Rift Valley Fever in Western Africa, outbreaks of Avian influenza, Mpox, Marburg and Ebola across the continent, and persistence of neglected zoonoses including rabies, brucellosis, zoonotic tuberculosis, and also milliards of food-borne diseases.

Furthermore, the irrational uses of antibiotics in health care and agriculture leading to the problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is of critical concern to human, animal, plant and ecosystem health across the continent. The resulting effect not only impact on health of our people, animals and ecosystems, but also restrict local and international trade, driving food insecurity and negative effects on livelihoods. Environmental factors such as ecosystem degradation, biodiversity loss, pollution and climate change, are further exacerbating the above situation, because unhealthy and degraded environments cannot provide the ecosystem services needed to sustain the health of animals, humans and plants.

Tackling these complex health threats demands the involvement of whole-of-government, whole-of-society approaches, including the effective engagement of the private sector. Our collective efforts are needed to enhance One Health capacities in our Member Countries, to advocate for the One Health approach at global, regional, national and local levels, to bring about sustainable solutions for health of communities. The Quadripartite has developed the One Health Joint Plan of Action (OH JPA) and its associated Implementation Guide which offer a transformative framework and practical steps, respectively, to address these challenges through multisectoral collaboration, community engagement, and evidence-based action – leaving no one behind. Furthermore, the Quadripartite and other partners have taken initiatives to support countries and regional entities in implementing the OHJPA, including to establish their OH platforms to strengthen their multisectoral collaboration, including joint resource mobilisation.

Mobilizing financing for One Health implementation is an important consideration which requires collective action involving various partners. The Quadripartite Joint Offer, for instance, "is a strategic call for targeted One Health investment aimed at supporting member states in implementing the One Health Joint Plan of Action. It provides a coordinated platform that brings together resources and expertise across sectors to more effectively prevent, prepare for and mitigate health risks at the human-animal-environment interface. Preventive investments through a One Health approach have consistently demonstrated strong returns, significantly reducing the expected costs associated with health emergencies. It advocates for investments that emphasize prevention over reaction or response as well as investment in preparedness, will be more impactful on the long-term.

To accelerate the implementation of One Health approach in Africa, the Regional Quadripartite Coordination Group makes a united call for increased investment towards implementing the foundational aspects of the One Health approach; including through policy and legislative support to strengthen national and regional One Health governance coordination mechanisms, building institutional and workforce capacity across sectors, and enhancing data systems and knowledge exchange platforms. An example is the Pandemic Fund projects in Africa where 14 projects have supported 26 countries. Such investments will secure great gains in anchoring upstream preventive measures in One Health initiatives.

Recognising the limitations for funding and resources for Health, we call on all stakeholders to capitalise on the collective pooling of resources. We advocate for domestic investments through government budget allocations in respective countries, coupled with funding from development partners, and private sector partners to support One Health initiatives. Further, countries should explore mechanisms for innovative financing and expansion of partnerships for One Health initiatives beyond traditional donor aid and government budgets by tapping into public-private partnerships, blended financing, and others.

The Regional Quadripartite Coordination Group stands ready to support African countries in implementing One health initiatives through technical assistance, policy guidance, and strategic advocacy. We commend the collaborative spirit and commitment of African institutions, including the Africa Union agencies and Regional Economic Communities, Non-governmental organisations, development partners and national governments. We will continue to work with partners to ensure that the One Health approach is embedded in National development plans, , health security strategies, biodiversity strategic action plans, and climate resilience frameworks .

Together, we can build a healthier, more resilient Africa where the health of people, animals, plants, and ecosystems is sustainably protected and promoted.