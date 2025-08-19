Found as a newborn by a vet in Kenya and adopted by a family from the UK, 31-year-old occupational therapist Becky Chaplin has come full circle. Today, she leads rehabilitation service on board the Global Mercy™, the world’s largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship operated by international charity Mercy Ships (MercyShips.org).

Becky’s story is one of resilience, identity, and service. Found abandoned and still attached to her umbilical cord, she was saved by a passing veterinarian and adopted at 7 weeks old by a British missionary couple.

“Mum said when she picked me up, she felt God was saying ‘this is your daughter,’” Becky said with a proud smile. “I’m Kenyan by birth but British by adoption.”

Raised between Kenya and the UK, she embraces her dual heritage and uses her unique perspective to bridge cultures in her work.

“Living in Kenya, I saw both sides,” she shared. “I was exposed to extreme poverty and the opportunities you can have with education. I was fortunate to be adopted into a family that gave me that opportunity.”

She received her early education in both countries, experiencing two school systems. At 10 years old, her family moved to the UK, where she continued her studies.

“I think I’ve got both cultures in me. I can relate to more than one group of people from different cultures.”

That awareness fueled her decision to become an occupational therapist. After working in UK hospitals, including in burn and hand therapy, Becky felt called to volunteer her skills abroad. In 2023, she joined Mercy Ships for a three-month sabbatical in Senegal.

“I absolutely loved it. I loved being back in an African country with people that look like me,” she said.

Today, as Rehabilitation Team Leader aboard the Global Mercy, Becky is part of a multinational volunteer crew providing free surgeries and medical training to help strengthen local healthcare systems. She leads post-operational rehabilitation for patients recovering from life-changing procedures; many of whom are children with server burns or congenital conditions.

Many patients have left a lasting impression on Becky. One of them is a 10-year-old girl from Senegal who had a contracture. “She made me work hard to disguise all the exercises within games,” said Becky. “So, we painted, drew, and stuck things up on the wall. That was impactful because it wasn't easy. But there was a joy and satisfaction when we were able to get the movements that we wanted.”

As the Global Mercy embarks on its next chapter in Sierra Leone, Becky’s story embodies the mission of Mercy Ships, to bring hope and healing where it’s needed most.

To anyone contemplating service with Mercy Ships, Becky’s advice is simple: “If you want something that's enriching, pushes you, and grows you, then it's for you. You’re not just giving, you also learn a lot and receive a lot. I'd say, just step out in faith and you won’t be disappointed.”

For more information about Mercy Ships, contact:

Email: International.media@mercyships.org

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with nations in Africa for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact. Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.

