On 1 August 2024, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kenya, Pavel Vziatkin, met with the Prime Cabinet Secretary – Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi.

The current state and plans for the development of Belarusian-Kenyan relations in bilateral and multilateral formats was discussed during the meeting. Both sides outlined activities for the immediate future.

