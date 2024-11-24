On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, 25th November 2024, UN Women and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will launch the Femicides in 2023: Global Estimates of Female Intimate Partner/Family Member Homicides report with latest data on femicides, the intentional killing of women. Globally, a woman was killed every 10 minutes in 2023.

A Media Café will be held on 25th November at 9.30am EAT with representatives from UN Women East and Southern Africa and UNODC where the femicide report will be launched. This will be attended in person at the Trademark Hotel.

What to expect after the official launch of the report on 25th November 2024:

Press release with key findings from the report. Copy of the full report upon request. Opportunities for interviews.

2024 marks 25 years since the UN designated 25th November, the date of the murder of the Mirabal sisters, as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This Equality Café will provide an important platform to reflect on progress and share best practices in accelerating efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls as we approach the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025. A panel discussion on the same will be uploaded on UN Women Africa’s YouTube channel.

During the 16 Days of Activism, from 25th November to 10th December, the UN Secretary General’s UNiTE campaign will also draw attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women under the theme, “Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed. #NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence against Women”.

On X, follow UN Women Africa and the online conversation using the hashtags #NoExcuse and #16days.