In the beating heart of downtown Dakar, OMEGA (https://apo-opa.co/47T61aO) unveiled the official countdown clock for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) (https://apo-opa.co/43cWJUB), igniting excitement as the city marks 365 days to go until this historic event. The dramatic reveal signals the start of the countdown to the first Olympic sporting event ever to take place on African soil. With a vibrant ceremony at Dakar Gare, OMEGA – a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner – underscored its commitment to the Olympic Movement and celebrated the growing anticipation for Dakar 2026 across Africa.

Attending the special ceremony to mark the occasion were International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry; Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA; Mamadou Ndiaye, President of the Dakar 2026 Youth Organising Committee (YOGOC); and Ibrahima Wade, General Coordinator of the YOGOC.

Speaking at the unveiling, President Coventry underlined the significance of the moment for the Olympic Movement and for Africa.

“Dakar 2026 was created from the vision of bringing the Youth Olympic Games to every corner of the world, placing them at the heart of Africa’s transformation,” she said. “We feel energised as the occasion draws nearer, and as OMEGA begins the countdown. We extend our heartfelt thanks to OMEGA for their unwavering partnership and commitment to the Olympic values. We can’t wait to welcome the world’s most promising athletes to a competition that could launch their sporting careers and transform their lives within seconds.”

Reflecting on the company’s role as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic, Paralympic and Youth Olympic Games, Aeschlimann emphasised how OMEGA was proud to contribute its expertise to this historic occasion.

“It’s an honour for OMEGA to be involved in this upcoming IOC event,” he said. “Dakar 2026 feels like a significant moment for the global growth of sport, and we look forward to bringing our Official Timekeeper expertise to the occasion. At the Youth Olympic Games, we always witness the beginning of many incredible athletic careers, and I’m certain that next year’s historic events in Senegal will see many more young talents on the rise.”

Ndiaye, meanwhile, underlined how the unveiling of the countdown clock symbolised the growing anticipation as Senegal prepares to host the world.

“This edition of the Youth Olympic Games will be unlike any other,” he said. “With hosting taking place in Africa, there will be such a rich and vibrant culture surrounding the full programme. It’s special to be here with OMEGA and to actually see that Dakar 2026 is now getting closer every day.”

Mr. Wade said, “There is already so much motivation behind Dakar 2026, and today’s countdown gives everyone a boost of momentum for the year ahead. We thank OMEGA for their positivity and look forward to working together towards the start line.”

The unveiling continues OMEGA’s long tradition of marking key milestones on the road to each edition of the Olympic, Paralympic and Youth Olympic Games with special countdown clocks. As Official Timekeeper at Dakar 2026, the Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner will once again bring advanced systems, including photofinish cameras, electronic starting pistols and quantum timers, to ensure that every result at the YOG is recorded with absolute accuracy.

Taking place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, Dakar 2026 will be the fourth summer edition of the YOG, welcoming around 2,700 athletes aged up to 17 years old to compete in 153 events across three host sites: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.