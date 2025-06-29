Foreign Ministry of Oman


The Foreign Ministry expresses the Sultanate of Oman’s welcome of the peace agreement signed between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Sultanate values the active role played by all parties in prioritising dialogue and diplomacy as a means to resolve disputes and conflicts.

Oman also commends the constructive efforts undertaken by the sisterly State of Qatar and the United States of America to reach an agreement that leads to lasting peace between the two friendly countries.

