Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi received a written message to His Majesty Sultan Haitham from the Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. The message concerns relations between the two friendly countries.

Sayyid Badr received the message during a meeting in his office with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed.

The meeting discussed the progress of bilateral relations between Oman and Eritrea. There was also an exchange of views on regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Saleh bin Mohammed Alsuqri, Head of the Omani Foreign Ministry's Africa Department; Hassan Mohammed Saad, Director of the Arab World Department in the Eritrean Foreign Ministry and a number of officials from both Oman and Eritrea.

