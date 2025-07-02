The 16th session of the Omani-Egyptian Joint Committee was held in Cairo at the level of the two countries' foreign ministers.

The Omani delegation was chaired by Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister while the Egyptian side was chaired by Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In his speech during the opening session, Sayyid Badr expressed his deep gratitude to the Egyptian delegation for their warm welcome and hospitality. He emphasised the profound historical ties and enduring bonds between Oman and Egypt, adding: “This session of the Omani-Egyptian Joint Committee is yet another blessed addition to the record of our positive cooperation, reinforcing the deep-rooted ties that have been shaped and distinguished throughout history. Today, we reap the fruits of these relations for the benefit of our two brotherly nations.”

The Minister highlighted the significant progress in economic relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of enhancing investment partnerships in real estate, tourism, renewable energy, manufacturing, logistics, food security, and pharmaceutical industries.

He called for activating the role of the Omani-Egyptian Business Council and the private sector, as well as focusing on startups, digital transformation, and innovation, affirming that “this would enhance economic sustainability and keep pace with global developments.”

On regional issues, the Foreign Minister reiterated Oman’s full support for Egypt’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, firmly rejecting plans to displace the Palestinian people and endorsing the Arab initiative for Gaza’s reconstruction. He reaffirmed Oman’s steadfast stance in supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He also emphasised that “Arab national security is indivisible,” expressing Oman’s support for Egypt’s rights to the Nile River waters based on international law and the principle of fair and equitable use, fostering cooperation through mutual understanding and peaceful solutions.

Sayyid Badr stressed Oman’s commitment to contributing to regional stability and shielding the peoples of the region from obstacles to development. He underscored the importance of resuming efforts to reach a just and lasting agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, based on international law and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, while rejecting solutions imposed by force, which only lead to destruction and instability. He affirmed that dialogue and negotiation remain the only path to resolving disputes and mitigating risks.

He praised the efforts of senior officials from both Oman and Egypt in preparing for the session, expressing hope that its outcomes would “serve as a qualitative addition to strengthening cooperation and fulfilling the aspirations of the two countries’ leaderships and peoples.”

Dr Badr Abdelatty commended the depth of Egyptian-Omani relations and their tangible progress under the guidance of both countries’ leaderships, who seek to elevate cooperation to wider horizons.

He noted that the current session reflects the shared commitment to building on the outcomes of the mutual visits by the two countries’ leaders. He pointed out that discussions with his Omani counterpart explored ways to enhance economic, trade, and investment relations. Politically, he praised the depth and alignment of views on regional issues and their peaceful resolution.

The session included the signing of several memoranda of understanding and executive programmes in investment, labour, training, media cooperation, food safety, endowments, mineral resources, and human capital development, along with the minutes of the 16th session of the Omani-Egyptian Joint Committee.

The session concluded with both sides stressing the importance of continued coordination and consultation across various fields, strengthening the Omani-Egyptian partnership for the mutual benefit of the two nations and their peoples, and contributing to regional security, stability, and development.