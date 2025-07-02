Talent from territories from all African National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will have the opportunity to join the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC) through the Learning Academy (https://apo-opa.co/3TjYgCR). This will be made possible thanks to the support of Olympic Solidarity and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA). This major new opportunity, aimed at ensuring broad representation and greater capacity-building across the continent, was announced to the IOC (www.Olympics.com/IOC) Executive Board (EB) this week by Coordination Commission Chair Humphrey Kayange.

Learning Academy opens doors for African NOCs at Dakar 2026

Recognising the potential impact of the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy NOC programme on the next generation of sports professionals in Africa, and in line with Olympic Solidarity’s objective to strengthen NOC capacities, Olympic Solidarity and ANOCA will jointly contribute funding for Learning Academy scholarships. These scholarships will contribute towards travel and accommodation costs, ensuring broad engagement from African NOCs and potential participants. Details on the application process will be shared with NOCs after the summer, with selected participants expected to begin the Learning Academy in early 2026 before starting their roles within the YOGOC.

The Learning Academy is designed to give promising young professionals from across Africa hands-on experience in sports management and event delivery. Each African NOC will be invited to nominate young professionals to join the Learning Academy. Selected participants will receive intensive two-week training in Dakar and then take up roles within the Organising Committee, helping to strengthen NOCs and building capacity across the continent. Over the next 16 months, a total of up to 400 young professionals, including the 53 candidates selected via the African NOCs, will be trained and integrated into the YOGOC – the first 41 participants have already taken up their roles.

Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission Chair Humphrey Kayange said: “Through the Learning Academy, we are creating a lasting legacy for the Olympic Movement, and one that could serve as a model for future host cities of the Youth Olympic Games or the Olympic Games, beginning here in Dakar.”

The YOG Dakar 2026 (https://apo-opa.co/4eDY77e) will take place over two weeks from 31 October, bringing together the world’s best young athletes up to the age of 17. The Games will be held across three host sites: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

