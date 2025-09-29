The Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT), the trade and investment promotion organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in partnership with Islamic Development bank Group and its Business Forum (THIQAH) (https://IDBGF.org/) together with the Republic of Mali, will host the OIC Investment Forum in Africa from 2 to 4 December 2025. This landmark event will bring together Ministers, API CEOs, investors, multilateral and regional banks and international institutions to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment across Africa’s OIC Member States.

Africa: A Continent of Untapped Potential

With its dynamic young population, vast natural resources, strategic geographic location, and growing markets, Africa offers unparalleled opportunities for investors. OIC African Member States are emerging as attractive destinations for investment in agribusiness, mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, textiles, tourism, banking, and manufacturing.

Over the past decade, many African OIC Member States have implemented bold reforms that have strengthened their investment climate and enhanced their competitiveness. These efforts have already yielded positive results, yet a vast untapped potential remains. In the post-COVID-19 era, harnessing this potential will require deeper regional economic cooperation and stronger connections between investors and the wide range of opportunities the continent has to offer.

Forum Objectives

The Forum aims to:

Identify obstacles hampering investment in Africa and propose concrete policy recommendations.

Showcase high-potential investment projects and bankable opportunities.

Facilitate direct dialogue between governments, the private sector, and financial institutions.

Promote public-private partnerships and intra-OIC investment flows.

Strengthen SME development, youth entrepreneurship, and women’s economic empowerment.

Leverage Islamic finance and innovative financial instruments for sustainable growth.

A Platform for Action and Partnership

Participants will benefit from:

High-level panels on investment climate, sectoral opportunities, and financing mechanisms.

Thematic roundtables and an exhibition of investment institutions and services.

Networking sessions to connect with policymakers, investors, and development partners.

The launch of an OIC Think Tank on Investment in Africa and a Database of African OIC Projects.

Strategic Collaboration

The Forum is organized by ICDT in collaboration with the OIC General Secretariat and the Islamic Development Bank Group (ICIEC, ICD, TIQAH), with the support of other OIC institutions, and international partners, under the aegis of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Mali.

A Turning Point for Intra-OIC Investment

In recent years, OIC countries have demonstrated strong resilience in attracting investment, maintaining momentum well beyond pre-pandemic levels. Africa, with its abundant resources and growing markets, still holds vast untapped potential waiting to be unlocked. The OIC Investment Forum in Africa is designed to turn this potential into concrete growth by connecting investors from across the OIC region and beyond with transformative opportunities in African Member States.

By uniting capital, expertise, and innovation, the Forum will act as a catalyst for sustainable economic transformation, strengthening Africa’s position as a driving force in intra-OIC trade and investment in the years ahead.

Join Us in Bamako

The OIC Investment Forum in Africa is more than a forum – it is a catalyst for change. It is a platform where vision meets opportunity, where partnerships are forged, and where Africa’s investment story will be rewritten.

Event Details:

More information: https://OIC-AfricaInvest.com