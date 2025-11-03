The African Union Commission deployed a Humanitarian Assessment Team composed of humanitarian experts voluntarily nominated by Member States, and led by H.E. Amb. Amma A. Twum-Amoah, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, and H.E. Amb. Nasir Aminu, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, permanent representative to the African Union, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and representative of the PRC Sub-Committee on Refugees, Returnees, and IDPs, in the Republic of the Sudan, from 22－31 October 2025.

During the visit, the delegation held high-level consultations with senior government officials, including the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Minister of Health, the Governor of the Red Sea State, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, the Advisor to the President on Humanitarian Affairs, the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Human Resource and Social Development, the Director General of National Intelligence, and other senior officials.

The delegation also met with representatives of key humanitarian and development partners, including the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The delegation also visited the Darser IDP camp in Port Sudan, where 107 displaced families are sheltered, and interacted with community representatives, humanitarian workers, and local authorities to better understand the conditions, needs, and coping mechanisms of displaced populations, and provided humanitarian assistance. The team also delivered food items (FIs) and non-food items (NFIs), procured from local vendors, to the Humanitarian Aid Commission of the Republic of the Sudan.

The discussions focused on ways to:

l Strengthen coordination between the African Union, the Government of Sudan, and humanitarian actors in responding to the ongoing humanitarian crisis;

l Support the protection and assistance of refugees, returnees, and IDPs in line with the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Kampala Convention);

l Reinforce national and local capacities for humanitarian action, resilience building, and recovery; and

l Explore avenues for closer collaboration in the operationalisation of the African Humanitarian Agency (AfHA).

The Commission wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the Government of Sudan and its partners for their fruitful engagement with the delegation, and for their continued commitment to supporting affected populations under very challenging conditions. The Commission also reaffirms the African Union’s solidarity with the people of Sudan and its commitment to work with national, regional, and international stakeholders towards durable solutions to the humanitarian crises in the country.

The findings and recommendations from this mission will inform the AU’s forthcoming policy discussions and advocacy efforts within the PRC, the Executive Council, the Assembly, and the Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the humanitarian situation in Sudan.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Rita Amukhobu | Head of Humanitarian Affairs Division | Department of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development | African Union Commission | E-mail AmukhobuR@africanunion.org

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. King David Cartey | Strategic Communication Expert I Department of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development | African Union Commission | E-mail CarteyD@africanunion.org