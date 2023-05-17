Nutanix (www.Nutanix.com) (NASDAQ: NTNX) (https://apo-opa.info/3o6wwWf), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it will showcase its value proposition to customers across the African continent at the inaugural GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com). The company will leverage the opportunity to demonstrate its continued commitment to the African continent and showcase its latest cloud computing and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions. They enable customers to benefit from a consistent cloud operating model via a single platform to run applications and data from anywhere.

Cloud and digital transformation projects are gaining momentum in Africa, with IDC forecasting (https://apo-opa.info/3pQge4e) that “digital transformation spending in the META region will top $48.8 billion in 2023 and accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% over the coming years to cross the $74 billion mark in 2026.” This is supported by ongoing announcements of renewed cloud and data centre investment projects by all the major global hyperscalers across the continent. These will be key discussion points Nutanix will be engaged in at GITEX Africa 2023 in Marrakesh, Morocco, from 31 May to 2 June 2023.

“Africa is a key market for Nutanix, and we anticipate double-digit year-over-year growth in this region as we continue to strengthen our presence,” says Sammy Zoghlami, Senior Vice President EMEA Sales at Nutanix. “We are deeply committed to driving digital transformation on the continent and are working with clients to deliver cloud computing and hyperconverged platforms that help them streamline operations, reduce costs and improve overall performance. We are excited to be part of the inaugural GITEX Africa 2023 and will use the event to engage with potential clients and partners, listen to their unique challenges and opportunities and offer them insight into how our technologies can act as a business enabler.”

Africa continues to enjoy expanded access to Internet connectivity and mobile services and a growing and thriving Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) market. This, coupled with its booming startup ecosystem, is driving the need for infrastructure alternatives such as the multi-cloud. While several countries struggle with power challenges, the continent is now home to a thriving renewable energy sector and advanced communication infrastructure, providing the perfect platform for a prosperous technology landscape that opens new markets and opportunities for businesses and investors.

According to Zoghlami, Nutanix is committed to working with stakeholders and governments across Africa: “Africa’s governments can play a key role in supporting and accelerating the growth of its tech industry by investing in communication infrastructure, creating a favourable regulatory environment, and offering tax incentives to encourage investment in IT. They can also promote local entrepreneurship and collaborate with global technology companies such as Nutanix to help build and develop its IT skills and job market.”

Today, Nutanix works with African customers in the financial services, technology, telecommunications, and public sectors. With the growth of digital transformation projects in the region, the company is providing cloud computing and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions that can help all African businesses improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs and offer a better user experience.

“Our team offers innovative technology solutions and strategic partnerships to help address the unique challenges of the African market. In addition, we have significantly increased our investment in the region and provide comprehensive support to our customers, including sales, pre-sales, deployment and after-sales services. We are fully committed to collaborating closely with governments and businesses to unlock their growth potential and drive progress in Africa,” ends Zoghlami.

Join Nutanix at GITEX Africa 2023 in Marrakesh, Morocco, from 31 May to 2 June 2023.

About Nutanix:

