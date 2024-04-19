Leading technology, equipment and services provider NOV has been confirmed as a Silver Sponsor of the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum in Paris next month.

The Houston-based firm delivers technology-driven solutions to the global energy industry – comprising oil and gas, mining and renewables – with a view to producing energy safely and to scale. Within the upstream industry, NOV is known for combining deep expertise and pioneering technologies to optimize oilfield operations, while contributing to a sustainable energy future. In West Africa, NOV’s APL helped supply a mooring and gas export solution for an FLNG unit used for both global LNG export and domestic power generation, utilizing both innovative and cost-effective technology.

IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Technology will be one of the key focus areas of the upcoming forum, which serves to expand Africa’s energy supplies through new investments across the oil and gas value chain, while decarbonizing existing operations. With deepwater drilling campaigns, LNG facilities and cross-border pipelines being launched across the continent – coupled with developments in renewables, carbon capture and green hydrogen – demand for integrated, emissions-reducing technologies and digital solutions is rising.

“NOV features a broad portfolio of cutting-edge products and services that optimize project performance and life cycle, so that energy operations are safe, profitable and sustainable. As a Silver Sponsor of IAE 2024, NOV will showcase these solutions to operators, project developers and regulators, as the forum fosters innovation across all segments of Africa’s energy industry,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at forum organizer Energy Capital&Power.