In Zimbabwe’s arid Binga district, the effects of the country’s worst drought in decades are etched into every corner of life. Rivers have run dry, livestock lie lifeless, and for many families, resilience is all that stands between survival and despair. With support from the IFRC, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, provides immediate relief and works to foster long-term resilience. ‘This food is keeping us alive.’

For children in drought-stricken areas of Binga, Zimbabwe, hunger has long been a barrier to education. Many would miss school entirely, drop out of school or struggle to concentrate in class.

But that’s starting to change with the help of a Zimbabwe Red Cross school-feeding programme that provides a daily serving of porridge (made with a blend of corn and soybeans) to more than 12,000 students in 11 primary schools

This fortified meal, rich in essential nutrients, aligns with UNICEF and World Food Programme dietary guidelines, ensuring children receive the nourishment they need to learn and grow.

“For many of these children, this is their only meal of the day,” says a teacher from Siasundu Primary School, one of the schools benefiting from the program. “We’ve seen remarkable improvements—attendance has increased, dropouts have decreased, and the children are far more attentive in class. It’s truly making a difference in their lives.”

Implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Department of Social Development and the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the program targets schools in the hardest-hit areas. The Zimbabwe Red Cross intervention has also supported by an allocation of funds triggered as part of the Early Action Protocols of the IFRC’s Disaster Response Emergency Fund (IFRC-DREF).

A Lifeline in the face of hunger

Beyond schools, the Zimbabwe Red Cross is reaching vulnerable families with food assistance. In Ward 9 of Binga district, 67-year-old Esnathi Mudhimba cares for her sick granddaughter. For them, the 10-kilogram bag of maize meal provided per person in a household is a lifeline.

“This food is keeping us alive,” Esnathi shares. “Before this, I sold baobab fruits to survive, but now I’m too old, and my granddaughter can’t help me. Without this support, I don’t know what we would have done.”

Esnathi’s story is echoed by many in the district. More than 3,400 people across Wards 9 and 10 have received food aid through IFRC-DREF early action support, which has provided much-needed relief to families grappling with food insecurity.

For 52-year-old Monica Mpande, who lives in Mupambe village, the support is more than just a meal—it’s a chance to rebuild. “With this food assistance, I can save a little money to buy books for my children,” she says. “It gives me hope that we’ll get through this.”

Building resilience for the future

The Zimbabwe Red Cross is also working to ensure that communities are better prepared for future droughts. Rehabilitated boreholes and solar-powered water points are providing reliable access to safe drinking water, while livestock dipping and deworming programs are helping farmers protect their herds and livelihoods.

In Binga, where the impacts of the drought are felt in every facet of life, these programs are a vital lifeline. They represent a commitment to alleviate suffering and empower communities to build a better tomorrow. For families like Esnathi’s and Monica’s, this support is more than just food—it’s a promise of hope, dignity, and resilience in the face of adversity.