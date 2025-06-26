Africa’s premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, will welcome Arne Jacobsen, CEO of international drilling contractor Northern Ocean, as a featured speaker. As operator of two of the world’s most advanced offshore drilling rigs, Northern Ocean’s participation is vital to discussions on Africa’s offshore hydrocarbons potential and the strategic role that service companies play in unlocking that potential.

Under Jacobsen’s leadership, Northern Ocean has expanded its footprint across Africa with its Deepsea Mira and Deepsea Bollsta rigs supporting major offshore projects since 2022. Notably, the Deepsea Mira played a key role in appraising TotalEnergies’ landmark Venus oil discovery offshore Namibia in 2024 and continued operations in the Orange Basin with the Tamboti-1X exploration well in early 2025.

In Q2 2025, the Deepsea Bollsta completed a one-well contract with a Chevron subsidiary in Namibia. Currently undergoing maintenance, the rig will remain stationed in Africa throughout 2025, underscoring Northern Ocean’s commitment to expanding its presence in the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. In Ghana, Northern Ocean is advancing its strategic partnership with Springfield Group, following a successful well test on the Afina 1X appraisal well in Q4 2024. Plans are underway for a long-term field development contract utilizing the Deepsea Bollsta, expected to commence by mid-2025.

“Increasing offshore exploration is key to unlocking Africa’s vast energy resources and driving sustainable economic growth across the continent. Northern Ocean’s advanced drilling capabilities and steadfast commitment will play a critical role in transforming Africa’s estimated reserves into tangible development outcomes that benefit millions,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

As major operators prepare to scale up exploration activities in South Africa and Namibia through 2025 and beyond, Northern Ocean is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies provides an ideal forum for Jacobsen to engage with governments, national oil companies and private sector leaders to forge long-term partnerships and secure new contracts.