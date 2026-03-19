For decades, Europe’s energy relationship with North Africa has centered primarily on hydrocarbons – Algerian pipeline gas, Libyan oil and LNG shipments from the Mediterranean basin. At the same time, another energy link is gaining momentum: electricity. With growing renewable capacity, expanding transmission networks and new cross-Mediterranean interconnectors under development, North Africa’s power sector is emerging as a strategic complement to Europe’s energy system.

The trend is already visible in major infrastructure projects linking the two regions. The ELMED interconnector, a planned high-voltage subsea cable connecting Tunisia to Sicily, will allow bidirectional electricity flows between the African and European grids when it comes online later this decade. The project will transmit up to 600 MW of power through a 220-km cable, helping integrate North African electricity markets with Europe and enabling exports when surplus generation is available.

Libya’s Untapped Electricity Potential

Libya’s electricity sector remains largely domestically focused today, but the country sits at the center of a potential North African power corridor. Discussions between Libya, Algeria and Tunisia have already explored an “electric corridor” project linking their grids, a step that could eventually connect with broader Mediterranean power systems feeding into Europe.

Such initiatives would allow electricity generated in North Africa – whether from gas-fired plants, renewables or hybrid systems – to flow across borders and ultimately toward European markets. For Libya in particular, electricity exports could complement its longstanding role as a hydrocarbon supplier to Europe.

The country already holds substantial gas resources and power-generation capacity, much of which is fueled by domestic natural gas. With targeted investment in grid modernization, renewable integration and regional transmission infrastructure, Libya could evolve into a flexible power exporter within a wider Mediterranean electricity market.

Complementing LNG With Power

Electricity trade does not replace Africa’s LNG expansion – it complements it. Across the continent, gas developments in countries such as Mozambique, Senegal-Mauritania and Nigeria are strengthening Africa’s position in global LNG supply chains.

North Africa’s electricity ambitions add another layer to this energy relationship. Gas-fired generation can provide stable baseload power for export through cross-Mediterranean cables, while renewables help reduce emissions intensity and align with Europe’s decarbonization targets.

For European buyers facing volatile energy markets and geopolitical supply risks, this hybrid model – LNG imports paired with electricity interconnections – offers diversification across both fuels and delivery systems.

New Opportunities for Energy Investors

These developments are set to inform discussions at the upcoming Invest in African Energy Forum (IAE) in Paris, where government officials, utilities and infrastructure investors will assess emerging cross-border energy opportunities. Participation from the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya, including Chairman Dr. Abdulsalam Elansari, signals growing Libyan interest in positioning the country within this evolving regional power landscape.

For investors, the appeal lies not only in generation projects but also in the infrastructure connecting them: high-voltage transmission lines, subsea cables, storage systems and grid modernization.

Electricity trade between North Africa and Europe remains at an early stage, but the foundations are forming rapidly. As Europe accelerates its search for diversified and lower-carbon energy sources, North Africa’s combination of gas resources, solar potential and geographic proximity could transform the region into a strategic electricity partner.

If the current wave of interconnectors and regional grid initiatives succeeds, the Mediterranean may soon carry not only pipelines and LNG tankers – but high-voltage power as well. And for investors gathering in Paris, that emerging electricity corridor could become one of the most compelling energy stories linking Africa and Europe.

IAE 2026 (https://apo-opa.co/40Fn8sA) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com