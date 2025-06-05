NOG Energy Week 2025, themed ‘Accelerating Global Energy Progress Through Investment, Partnerships&Innovation’, is scheduled from 29 June - 3 July 2025, at the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) in Nigeria, and convenes industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and strategise on sustaining this growth trajectory.

The conference will explore how strategic investments, robust partnerships, and cutting-edge technologies can further enhance Africa’s energy landscape. NOG Energy Week 2025 will also spotlight strategies to attract and increase investments in Africa’s upstream sector, emphasising the importance of creating a competitive and resilient investment climate. Sessions will highlight how indigenous operators and national oil companies are enhancing asset performance and production output through targeted investments and innovative practices.

Nigeria's energy sector is undergoing a transformative era, characterised by a surge in investments and a strategic focus on technological advancements and increased production. In 2024 alone, the sector attracted approximately $6.7 billion in investments, with $5.5 billion directed towards oil and gas initiatives. Notably, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company's $5 billion investment in the Bonga North Deep Offshore Project is set to boost the nation's oil production capacity by approximately 110,000 barrels per day.

Recognising the critical importance of a diversified energy mix for Nigeria’s sustainable future, NOG Energy Week 2025 will include dedicated sessions on the integration of renewable energy sources alongside traditional oil and gas operations. These discussions aim to position Nigeria at the forefront of the global energy transition while maintaining energy security and economic growth.

Speaking to why the event has included these key topics in the programme, Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director – Nigeria&Portfolio Director – Africa for dmg Nigeria events, emphasised,

‘’As Nigeria navigates an evolving global energy landscape, technology and investment will support increased production and long-term competitiveness. In this era of rapid technological advancement and shifting market dynamics, Nigeria must harness innovative solutions and strategic capital deployment to unlock its full energy potential. NOG Energy Week 2025 provides a vital platform where industry leaders, government policymakers, investors, and technology experts can come together to exchange insights, foster collaboration, and align their efforts toward a common goal. This conference not only facilitates dialogue but also drives actionable strategies that will enable Nigeria to expand its production capacity sustainably, attract critical investments, and strengthen its position as a key player in the global energy arena.’’

Complementing the strategic discussions, the Technical Seminar, themed ’Innovating Today’s Technology for Tomorrow’s Energy Needs’, will showcase practical breakthroughs, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered reservoir diagnostics to smart grid integration and modular refinery technologies, providing professionals with actionable insights into the tools transforming the industry.

With over 7,000 attendees, 350 exhibitors, and representation from 85 countries, NOG Energy Week 2025 reaffirms its position as Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading energy gathering, a meeting ground for deal-making, innovation, and sustainable development.

