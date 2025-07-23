Edward During, Chief Financial Officer, and Sam Olotu, Chief Technical Officer of Africa-focused oil and gas company Lekoil, will join the lineup of industry leaders speaking at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town. Their participation comes as the Nigerian independent continues to make headlines with its rapid project execution, growing investments and increasing involvement in national development and energy transition initiatives.

Lekoil holds interests in a diverse portfolio of marginal and offshore assets across Nigeria, with a track record that reflects both technical achievement and rapid project execution. The company was part of the consortium that drilled the Ogo-1 and Ogo-1 ST wells in the OPL 310 license offshore Lagos in 2013 – one of the largest offshore discoveries in Nigeria in recent history, with estimated recoverable resources exceeding 700 million barrels of oil equivalent. Building on that early success, Lekoil later acquired a majority stake in the Otakikpo field in OML 11, Rivers State, and brought it into production within just 18 months – setting a new benchmark for speed and efficiency among indigenous operators. Today, the company continues to build momentum at Otakikpo as part of a wider expansion plan to boost output and optimize existing infrastructure.

Lekoil has also reinforced its commitment to ESG principles, with the company publicly advocating for stronger integration of environmental, social and governance practices across Africa’s energy industry. In January 2025, Lekoil announced a strategic partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Government aimed at unlocking investment across the oil and gas value chain, with additional collaboration in agriculture and community development. The partnership reflects Lekoil’s long-term vision of integrating energy production with local economic empowerment, creating jobs and enabling broader development benefits.

Lekoil's leadership has made clear that it aims to serve as a model for how indigenous energy companies can lead the way in delivering tangible socioeconomic impact while meeting national production goals. The independent operator has targeted 250,000 barrels of oil per day in the long term, aligning this ambition with a strategy centered on marginal field development, local partnerships and integrated investment in infrastructure, job creation and regional growth.

“At AEW 2025, the company’s participation will offer valuable insight into how indigenous firms are not only accelerating field development, but also shaping policy, investment and sustainability discourse across the continent. Lekoil is expected to provide updates on its expanding project pipeline, strategic partnerships and its approach to navigating both legacy challenges and the demands of a just and pragmatic energy transition. As Nigeria looks to scale up production and unlock the potential of its untapped reserves, Lekoil’s trajectory serves as a compelling example of what’s possible when local capacity is matched with focused leadership and collaborative investment,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

