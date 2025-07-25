Ms. Maryam Bukar Hassan of Nigeria was today officially designated as the United Nations’ Global Advocate for Peace. A renowned spoken word artist, poet, and peace advocate, Ms. Bukar uses the power of poetry and performance to champion gender equality, youth empowerment and inclusive peacebuilding.

Ms. Bukar has showcased her work on prestigious platforms including the UN SDG Awards, TED Talks and the World Bank Youth Summit. She has collaborated with the UN on initiatives such as the “Peace Begins With Me” poetry video for the International Day of Peace and her impactful spoken word performance at last year’s Summit of the Future.

Her dedication has earned her accolades such as the Sustainable Africa Award at COP28 and finalist recognition for the 2024 UN SDG Creativity Award.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, highlighted the significance of her designation, stating that “the dedication of the Global Advocate’s time and energy to this effort will greatly increase awareness of the peace and security priorities of the United Nations, particularly the vital role of women and youth in advancing inclusive and sustainable peace.”

Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo also welcomed the designation, noting that “art has the power to move hearts, inspire action, and bring communities together. Through her compelling words and performances, Ms. Bukar has shown how creativity can be a force for peacebuilding, dialogue and inclusion. Her voice will be an important partner in amplifying the UN’s efforts to advance political solutions, empower young people and women, and sustain peace.”

In her new role as the first Global Advocate for the entire Peace and Security Pillar, Ms. Bukar will advance the UN’s peace efforts including through the Women, Peace and Security and Youth, Peace and Security agendas, through storytelling, digital engagement, and public speaking. She will participate in key UN campaigns and events, including an upcoming performance at New York City’s SummerStage festival on Sunday, 27 July, alongside renowned artists Femi Kuti and Elida Almeida, among others.