Nigeria is rolling out one of the largest integrated vaccination campaigns in its history, aiming to protect around 106 million children against measles, rubella and poliomyelitis. The nationwide initiative will combine multiple vaccines and child health services in a single drive, ensuring efficient delivery to children across the country.

The campaign targets children 0–14 years for measles and rubella and 0–59 months for polio. It will be implemented in two phases: phase one, launching today, covers 20 high-risk northern states and Oyo state in the southwest; phase 2 begins in January 2026, and will be expanded to the remaining southern states.

To reach every community, health workers will deliver services through fixed posts, temporary outreach points, and house-to-house “sweep teams,” ensuring that even children in the most remote and underserved areas are reached.

In addition to measles-rubella and polio vaccines, the campaign integrates routine immunization and other essential child health services, including treatment for neglected tropical diseases and seasonal malaria chemoprevention in high-risk areas. This holistic approach supports Nigeria’s “Primary Health Care Under One Roof” strategy and advances the Health Campaign Effectiveness agenda towards universal health coverage.

The initiative responds to persistent outbreaks of circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) as well as measles and rubella outbreaks in Nigeria and across the Lake Chad Basin. Nigeria is coordinating with Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad and Niger through a cross-border action plan to stop active outbreaks by the end of 2025 and eliminate remaining risks by the end of 2026.

Hon. Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Nigeria, Dr Ali Pate said: “On behalf of the Government, I want to express our deep respect and gratitude to Nigeria’s frontline health workers for their unwavering dedication. I urge you to approach this campaign with the same resilience and commitment you have shown over the years. As a parent myself, I know that no parent would ever refuse something that protects their child. Vaccines are safe, and they save lives.”

This campaign builds on the success of two recent “In-between Round Activities” in 11 northern states (August–September 2025), which reached over 3.1 million children with vaccines, provided nutrition supplements to 500 000 malnourished children, and delivered anti-malaria interventions to 150 000 children.

“Nigeria’s integrated approach sets a strong example for the Region. By uniting efforts against measles, rubella and polio, and by working hand-in-hand with communities and partners, we are moving closer to the day when no African child suffers or dies from these preventable diseases,” Dr Mohammed Janabi, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

In preparation for this nationwide rollout, Nigeria has also strengthened systems to ensure smooth implementation. Trainers have been mobilized across states, payment processes for frontline workers have been redesigned for greater efficiency, and campaign systems have been upgraded to integrate data more effectively and safeguard integrity. These investments will ensure that every health worker is supported and every child vaccinated is recorded accurately, bolstering accountability and trust in the programme.

Nigeria is also introducing a new combined measles-rubella vaccine to replace the measles-only vaccine. Measles is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease, particularly for malnourished children, while rubella can cause severe birth defects (Congenital Rubella Syndrome) if contracted during pregnancy.

The campaign is led by the government with support from the WHOUNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Rotary International, the Gates Foundation, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, civil society organizations, and traditional and religious leaders. Robust coordination mechanisms are in place for financing, social mobilization, training, vaccines and logistics to ensure success.